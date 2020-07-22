Protesters take to Case Farms on Tuesday to stand for workers, animals

“(The documentation) shows what they are going through,” Fenn said. “They’re not just a chicken or an animal, they’re actually someone. When you see the misery in their eyes and the energy in their bodies, what they’re going through – the pain, fear and apathy, you can tell viscerally it’s not right. We try to capture images and video of that and put that out there so people can see who is really behind all these products that they’re consuming. (These food products) are actually individuals that have stories.”

According to Tony Hoppe, who cofounded Asheville Animal SAVE along with Fenn, the group has reached out to Case Farms to discuss its goals and has been unable to reach anyone.

“It’s important to de-normalize what goes on in these places,” Hoppe said. “We’ve been conditioned to blindly accept that we need to kill and consume non-human animals, when that’s simply not the case. These days there are so many plant-based/vegan alternatives that are better for our own health, the health of the planet, and obviously for the wellbeing of the billions of exploited animals.