Protesters take to Case Farms on Tuesday to stand for workers, animals

It’s not every day that a grim reaper haunts Morganton, but one was spotted outside Case Farms Tuesday morning. Under the costume was Kai Fenn, co-founder of Asheville Animal SAVE, one of two animal rights groups, along with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) protesting at the chicken processing plant.
According to Fenn and Greenville Animal SAVE organizer Trey Morrow, the group aims to protest at Case Farms at least once per month and was last at the facility in the first week of June.
“The goal, why Asheville Animal SAVE and PETA have teamed up, is to ask Case Farms to either close down or to adopt plant-based meats and selling those,” Morrow said. “Other big names in the meat industry, like Smithfield and Tyson, they have already started creating plant-based meats. We hope Case Farms will consider changing their entire operation to plant-based meat for the sake of the animals, and for the sake of their own workers and the community.
Morrow said he saw a Guardian article published on July 1 in which a Case Farms worker said testing at Case Farms resulted in 150 positive cases at the facility.
“Case Farms’ business is obviously harming animals but it’s harming their own workers as well,” Morrow said. “These workers have been deemed essential, so they’re having to choose between feeding their families and risking being sick, or having no money at all. That’s tough on them, and obviously it’s tough on the animals.”
The grim reaper, whose scythe said, “Slaughterhouses kill animals and workers,” is part of PETA’s recent campaign.
“It basically represents all the death that happens at this place,” Morrow said. “(The grim reaper represents) thousands of birds that die and also the amount of bacteria and the virus that’s spreading through this place,” he said. “Slaughterhouses are breeding grounds for coronavirus – that’s how pandemics start.
For Fenn, what most people view as merely “food products” are actually individuals with stories, he said.
“We’re out here trying to bridge the gap between humans and the animals trapped in these trucks,” Fenn said. “They are sentient beings – they’re individuals. They each matter. They have a nervous system – they experience pain, fear and joy, all that kind of stuff. It’s our moral obligation to tell their stories as best we can, because what they’re going through is basically our worst nightmare.
“They’re not given any access to the things that we would need to feel basic dignity,” he said. “So, we’re trying to get footage of them and trying to show them as they are. They’re not objects, they’re individuals.”
Typically, the protesters aim to take video of the trucks carrying chickens or livestock to document each animal’s experience. Fenn said this documentation helps to capture the animals’ sentience.
“(The documentation) shows what they are going through,” Fenn said. “They’re not just a chicken or an animal, they’re actually someone. When you see the misery in their eyes and the energy in their bodies, what they’re going through – the pain, fear and apathy, you can tell viscerally it’s not right. We try to capture images and video of that and put that out there so people can see who is really behind all these products that they’re consuming. (These food products) are actually individuals that have stories.”
According to Tony Hoppe, who cofounded Asheville Animal SAVE along with Fenn, the group has reached out to Case Farms to discuss its goals and has been unable to reach anyone.
“It’s important to de-normalize what goes on in these places,” Hoppe said. “We’ve been conditioned to blindly accept that we need to kill and consume non-human animals, when that’s simply not the case. These days there are so many plant-based/vegan alternatives that are better for our own health, the health of the planet, and obviously for the wellbeing of the billions of exploited animals.
“These chickens, pigs, cows and other animals can’t speak up for themselves,” Hoppe said. “So, we try to be their voices, to help educate others and show that these and other sentient beings are just like the dogs and cats that we’ve been taught to love. There’s a more compassionate and healthier way to live for all sentient beings and the planet will benefit as well.”
To access the Guardian article, visit https://bit.ly/2CuWjjn.
Johnny Casey is a staff writer and can be reached at jcasey@morganton or on his direct line at 828-432-8907.
