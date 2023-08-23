HILDEBRAN — State transportation officials unveiled a second option on Tuesday for reworking an interstate exit in Hildebran, and it seems residents in the area are pleased.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation went back to the drawing board on its redesign of Interstate 40 Exit 118 in November after residents expressed their displeasure at the first option the department proposed. The first option would have taken around 12 homes, half of a church and at least one gas station. It also would have turned one end of Curley’s Fish Camp Road into a cul-de-sac.

On Tuesday, NCDOT held a meeting at First Baptist Church of Hildebran and showed the public the alternative design that will mean the loss of fewer homes, allow Curley’s Fish Camp Road to stay open to traffic and cost about the same.

The alternative calls for roundabouts at each end of the Exit 118 bridge and for Curley’s Fish Camp Road, which currently feeds into the westbound on-ramp, to connect to a roundabout on the north end of the bridge.

The original redesign for the intersection also called for Martin Fish Pond and Dowell streets to end at the intersections with Dietz Avenue Extension and for Dietz Avenue to be extended to Old Brittain Road to connect to Old N.C. Highway 10.

But the latest alternative calls for Dowell Street to connect to the roundabout on the south side of the bridge and for the connection from Martin Fish Pond Street to Old N.C. Highway 10 to end. A new road that would connect Martin Fish Pond Street to Dowell Street also is proposed.

The new alternative design is a relief to Boyd Cline. He told The News Herald on Tuesday evening that his house was one that was slated to be taken in the first design. He’s lived in his house for 75 years, Cline said, and is happy with the alternative design. He said the previous design also would have taken the house of his 72-year-old neighbor.

“I love it. I heard it Sunday night and I’ve already slept two good nights,” Cline said.

The first design would have taken 12 homes and two businesses.

The new alternative will mean taking five homes and the Shell and Marathon gas stations along Old N.C. Highway 10, according to NCDOT.

NCDOT Division 13 Engineer Tim Anderson said they tried to find a design that would be the least impactful. He said the new alternative kept everything closer to I-40.

Anderson said the roundabouts, which will be solid concrete, will be one lane but will be designed to accommodate tractor-trailers.

The alternative also calls for a new access road into the back of First Baptist Church of Hildebran.

Members of the public could leave their comments with NCDOT officials during the meeting Tuesday, but people also can make comments about the alternative design online or mail in their comments. Anderson said comments during the meeting appeared to favor the latest plan.

Anderson said once the comment period ends, NCDOT staff will collect all of the comments, rate them, rank them and score them and then figure out what the prevailing sentiments are on the designs. Then, staff will finish with design work, he said.

Anderson said right-of-way acquisition is expected to start in late 2024, with construction expected to start in 2025. Construction is expected to take around two years, he said. The exit ramps will likely have to be closed, alternately, during the grading part of the work, but the bridge and Old N.C. Highway 10 will remain open, Anderson said.

The cost of the project is estimated at $26.2 million.