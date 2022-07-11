Public can comment on 2024-33 draft transportation plan

The North Carolina Department of Transportation’s next long-range transportation improvements plan is up for public review and comment.

And it includes multiple projects in Burke County.

David Uchiyama, a spokesman for NCDOT, said public comments will be open this year, with a revised draft of the 2024-33 State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) expected to be released in December.

NCDOT said it plans to use public input and planning organization requests to produce the revised draft of the STIP.

That revised draft will include any funding swaps between projects, according to the department. The state transportation board is expected to adopt a final updated STIP in summer 2023, the department said.

NCDOT said the amounts shown for each project are estimate amounts, with costs and schedules as of April 25. Any amounts programmed for activities other than right-of-way, utilities or construction are included under “other activities,” according to the department.

The see the 2024-33 draft STIP, visit https://bit.ly/2Rj7rpA

Burke County projects in the STIP include:

College Street multimodal connector (North Green Street to U.S. 70 in Morganton): Would construct a multi-use path — Right-of-way projected schedule is 2022, with construction projected to start in 2024; total remaining funding needed is $3 million.

Main Avenue East, Second Street SE to U.S. 70 in Hildebran: Construct pedestrian improvements — total remaining funds needed is $520,000. Construction is expected to start in 2023.

Morganton downtown greenway connector: Project is under construction, with remaining funding needed at $1.6 million, according to the draft STIP.

Interstate 40: Replace bridges over Silver Creek with remaining funds needed at $11.8 million. Construction expected to start in 2026.

I-40 Exit 111 and Carolina Street SE — Revise interchange: Funded for preliminary engineering only. The total cost is $37.4 million, with remaining funds needed at $31.6 million.

I-40 Exit 103 and Burkemont Avenue — Improve interchange: Funded for preliminary engineering only. The remaining funding needed for the project is $48.7 million.

I-40 Exit 100 and Jamestown Road — Upgrade interchange: Funded for preliminary engineering only, with remaining funds needed at $33.2 million.

I-40 Exit 107 and Drexel Road — Upgrade interchange: Funded for preliminary engineering only, with remaining funds needed at $29.3 million.

I-40 Exit 116 and Old N.C. 10 — Upgrade interchange and remove two-way traffic: Funded for preliminary engineering only, with remaining funds needed at $23 million.

I-40 Exit 112 and Mineral Springs Mountain Road/Eldred Street SE — Construct interchange improvements — Not funded: Funds needed is $8.36 million.

I-40 Exit 118 and Old N.C. 10: Construct interchange improvements — Projected right-of-way schedule is 2023; projected construction is 2025; total remaining funds needed is $13.2 million.

I-40 Exit 98 and Causby Road — Redesign interchange and remove two-way on-ramp: Not funded; remaining funds needed is $5.7 million.

N.C. 126 — Watermill Road to Fish Hatchery Road: Modernize roadway — Not funded; Remaining funding needed is $31.3 million.

N.C. 181 — St. Mary’s Church Road to Morganton ETJ — Widen existing roadway: Right-of-ways in progress, with them expected to be completed in 2028 and construction to start in 2030; Remaining funding needed is $10.8 million.

N.C. 181 — Widen to three lanes: Not funded; Remaining funding needed is $22.9 million.

Connelly Springs Road — Replace bridge over Catawba River: Construction expected to start in 2023; Total remaining funding needed is $18.06 million.

Harland Road — Replace bridge over Bristol Creek: Construction projected to start this year. Total remaining funding needed is $790,000.

Burkemont Avenue and West Fleming Drive — Intersection improvements: Not funded; total remaining funds needed $11.9 million.

U.S. 64/70 — Replace bridge over Southern Railroad tracks: Construction projected to start in 2023. Total remaining funding needed is $16.87 million.

Fonta Flora State Trail at the intersection of Laurel Ridge Court and North Powerhouse Road to the proposed Harris Whisnant trailhead at the intersection of Harry Whisnant Road and Cobb Road — Construct bicycle and pedestrian facility: Total remaining funding needed is $626,000. Right-of-way projected to be complete in 2023.

I-40 mile marker 93 to mile marker 119 — Rehabilitate pavement and bridges: Nothing is noted about the cost of the project.

The public can comment on the draft plan in person or email Steve Cannon at NCDOT at slcannon@ncdot.gov or by mail to 55 Orange St., Asheville, NC, 28801. People also can call Cannon at 828-250-3000.