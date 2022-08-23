Public can weigh in on plans for Burke transportation projects

The North Carolina Department of Transportation has updated the draft of its 2024-33 State Transportation Improvement Program, and multiple projects in Burke County are on the list.

A revised draft of the state’s next long-range transportation improvements plan is now available for public review.

The State Transportation Improvement Program, or STIP, is the N.C. Department of Transportation’s guide that shows how and when transportation projects are expected to be funded over the next 10 years. Projects scheduled in the first five years are generally considered to be scheduled for delivery, while those on the latter half of the schedule are subject to be reevaluated when the next STIP is developed, the department said.

NCDOT released an initial draft of the STIP document in late May but has updated the plan to reflect the latest state revenue forecast, since a provision in the state budget adopted in July dedicates a portion of the state’s sales tax revenue to fund transportation projects, NCDOT said.

People can view the draft 2024-33 document at ncdot.gov.

Certain projects in the STIP are eligible to be swapped with other projects as long as the department and the Metropolitan Planning Organization or Rural Planning Organization agree and the total cost of the project swapped into the draft STIP is less than 110% of the costs of project(s) swapped out, NCDOT said.

Projects in Burke County eligible for swaps are:

College Street multimodal connector (North Green Street to US 70 in Morganton): Would construct a multiuse path — Prioritization is scheduled for delivery, with right-of-way projected scheduled this year, with construction projected to start in 2024; Remaining funding needed for construction is $2.3 million.

Interstate 40 Exit 111 and Carolina Street SE — Revise interchange: Currently committed in the 2020-29 STIP; Will be reprioritized; Funded for preliminary engineering only. The total cost is $37.4 million, with remaining funds needed at $31.6 million. Construction currently set to start in 2029.

I-40 Exit 103 and Burkemont Avenue — Improve interchange: Currently committed in the 2020-29 STIP; Will be reprioritized; Funded for preliminary engineering only. The remaining funding needed for the project is $48.7 million. Currently, construction would start after 2029.

I-40 Exit 100 and Jamestown Road — Upgrade interchange: Currently committed in the 2020-29 STIP; Will be reprioritized; Funded for preliminary engineering only, with remaining funds needed at $33.2 million. Construction scheduled to start in 2029.

I-40 Exit 107 and Drexel Road — Upgrade interchange: Currently committed in the 2020-29 STIP; Will be reprioritized; Funded for preliminary engineering only, with remaining funds needed at $29.3 million. Construction scheduled to start in 2029.

I-40 Exit 116 and Old NC 10: Upgrade interchange and remove two-way traffic—Currently committed in the 2020-29 STIP; Will be reprioritized; Funded for preliminary engineering only, with remaining funds needed at $23 million. Construction to start after 2029.

I-40 Exit 112 and Mineral Springs Mountain Road/Eldred Street SE: Construct interchange improvements — Not funded; Currently committed in the 2020-29 STIP; Will be reprioritized; Funds needed is $8.36 million. Construction to start after 2029.

I-40 Exit 118 and Old NC 10: Construct interchange improvements — Currently committed and scheduled for delivery; Projected right-of-way schedule is 2023; projected construction is 2024; total remaining funds needed is $13.2 million.

I-40 Exit 98 and Causby Road: Redesign interchange and remove two-way on-ramp — Not funded and not committed; Will be reprioritized; remaining funds needed is $5.7 million.

N.C. 126 – Watermill Road to Fish Hatchery Road: Modernize roadway — Not funded and not committed; Remaining funding needed is $31.3 million.

N.C. 181 – St. Mary’s Church Road to Morganton ETJ: Widen existing roadway — Committed and scheduled for delivery; Right-of-ways in progress, with them expected to be completed in 2028 and construction to start in 2029; Remaining funding needed is $10.8 million.

N.C. 181: Widen to three lanes — Committed and scheduled for delivery; Not funded; Remaining funding needed is $22.9 million.

Burkemont Avenue and West Fleming Drive: Intersection improvements — Committed and will be reprioritized; Not funded; total remaining funds needed $9.1 million. Construction to start after 2029.

The costs and schedules are as of Aug. 4 and are subject to change, NCDOT notes in the STIP.

Other Burke County projects in the draft STIP include:

Main Avenue East, 2nd Street SE to US 70 in Hildebran: Construct pedestrian improvements — total remaining funds needed is $520,000; Construction is expected to start in 2023.

Morganton downtown greenway connector: Right-of-ways acquisitions are in progress, with remaining funding needed at $1.6 million, according to the updated draft STIP.

I-40: Replace bridges over Silver Creek with remaining funds needed at $11.8 million; Construction expected to start in 2026.

Connelly Springs Road: Replace bridge over Catawba River — Construction expected to start in 2024; Total remaining funding needed is $18.06 million.

Harland Road: Replace bridge over Bristol Creek — Construction projected to start this year; Total remaining funding needed is $790,000.

US 64/70: Replace bridge over Southern Railroad tracks — Construction projected to start in 2023; Total remaining funding needed is $16.87 million.

Fonta Flora State Trail at the intersection of Laurel Ridge Court and North Powerhouse Road to the proposed Harris Whisnant trailhead at the intersection of Harry Whisnant Road and Cobb Road: Construct bicycle and pedestrian facility — Total remaining funding needed is $626,000; Right-of-way projected to be complete in 2023.

I-40 mile marker 93 to mile marker 119: Rehabilitate pavement and bridges – Nothing is noted about the cost of the project.

NCDOT says all of the information and data in the STIP is considered draft and is subject to change. The Final 2024-2033 STIP is anticipated to be presented to the state Board of Transportation for approval in May 2023, according to NCDOT.

There will be opportunities for the public to comment on the draft in person and online this fall. NCDOT plans to use public input and planning organization requests to produce a revised draft of the STIP and anticipates state transportation officials will adopt the 2024-33 STIP in spring 2023, the department said.

More information on the STIP process can be found at bit.ly/2Rj7rpA.