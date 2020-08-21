 Skip to main content
Public comment sought on animal ordinance
Burke County Animal Advisory Board

Scoop Jackson photo

Pictured is a puppy briefly fostered by The News Herald earlier this year before being adopted by his forever family.

 Photo by Tammie Gercken/Wholly-owned by The News Herald

The Burke County Animal Advisory Board will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the Commissioners’ meeting room at the Burke County Services Building at 110 N. Green St. in Morganton, NC (Door E). A portion of the meeting will be devoted to receiving public input on amendments to the animal ordinance concerning chaining/tethering. Future input sessions will be held concerning breeder permits on Sept. 9 at 5 p.m., as well as an unaltered impounded animal fine on Sept. 23 at 5 p.m. It would be very helpful if participants brought seven copies of any written proposals for consideration, or participants may email them to the clerk to the board at kay.draughn@burkenc.org at least 24 hours prior to the meetings and copies will be provided.

If reasonable ADA accommodations are needed to participate in the meetings, please contact the county manager’s office at 828-764-9350 at least 48 hours prior to the meetings. In compliance with NC Gov. Cooper’s executive order, seating will be capped at 25 and is on a first-come, first-served basis. To reduce the spread of coronavirus and for everyone’s safety, participants will be screened, required to wear a face covering and sit 6-feet apart.

