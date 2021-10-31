Public electric vehicle charging stations up for vote at city council meeting

Information from the city says the third station on East Meeting Street will be funded by a $5,000 Smart Communities Grant from ElectriCities, and the remaining $6,242 will come from electric funds for a total cost of $11,242. Site preparation and installation will be done by city workers.

As far as the budget amendment goes, the city says the project previously was budgeted for 2019 but never occurred because a state budget never passed. The amendment will be for $297,164 and includes grant funding of $240,252 with the remaining $56,912 coming from city funds.

Bost Road sewer improvement

The city council also will consider awarding an engineering contract for an N.C. Highway 181-Bost Road sewer improvement project.

City info says the area of North Green Street, St. Mary’s Church Road and Bost Road has the potential for housing construction and business development, but the sewer system, including the Bost Road pump station, is old and approaching end-of-life status and experiencing capacity concerns. Thus, the city says a full design of an upgrade or replacement is necessary to ensure adequate sewer service in the area to existing and future customers.