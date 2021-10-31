Public electric vehicle charging stations up for vote at city council meeting

Morganton will get its first public-use electric vehicle charging stations if a vote passes at Monday’s meeting of the city council, to be held at 6 p.m. in city hall’s council chambers.
The council will consider an award of contract for the purchase of electric vehicle charging stations to be located at 111 Bush Drive (Starbucks Coffee), 201 N. College St. (Martha’s Park) and 110 E. Meeting St. (Burke County Chamber of Commerce), along with a required budget amendment.
City Manager Sally Sandy said the stations will be the first of the public variety in Morganton, joining those available only to guests of the Fairfield Inn and Suites by Marriott in downtown.
According to information from the city, funding for the stations on Bush Drive and North College Street was applied for and received in partnership with ElectriCities. The funding came from a Volkswagen settlement with the state and is being administered by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality.
The city says the total cost for those two stations and site preparation is $285,922. The machines will be purchased from National Car Charging, which is a vendor of Charge Point Charging Machines. The machines have a listed price of $112,408 apiece and site preparation, transformers, design and installation will cost $30,553 for each station. The city is required to contribute $50,670 (18%) as a match to the grant.
Information from the city says the third station on East Meeting Street will be funded by a $5,000 Smart Communities Grant from ElectriCities, and the remaining $6,242 will come from electric funds for a total cost of $11,242. Site preparation and installation will be done by city workers.
As far as the budget amendment goes, the city says the project previously was budgeted for 2019 but never occurred because a state budget never passed. The amendment will be for $297,164 and includes grant funding of $240,252 with the remaining $56,912 coming from city funds.
Bost Road sewer improvement
The city council also will consider awarding an engineering contract for an N.C. Highway 181-Bost Road sewer improvement project.
City info says the area of North Green Street, St. Mary’s Church Road and Bost Road has the potential for housing construction and business development, but the sewer system, including the Bost Road pump station, is old and approaching end-of-life status and experiencing capacity concerns. Thus, the city says a full design of an upgrade or replacement is necessary to ensure adequate sewer service in the area to existing and future customers.
The council will vote whether or not to approve an engineering services contract with Merrick and Company, which has designed multiple projects in the past for the city’s water resources department, for the project for an amount not to exceed $505,000, including $355,000 for a full project design and $105,000 for bidding and construction
The project is estimated to cost approximately $3.5 million altogether and the city anticipates using American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 funding for the project.
Building reuse grant
The council additionally will consider approving a resolution for a building reuse grant for “Project Umbrella.”
According to the city, a local, well-established manufacturing business intends to modify and expand its current location. This will include a new roof, remodeled loading docks and upgraded utilities, work that is estimated to cost $1.8 million.
The city says the Rural Infrastructure Authority recommends a building reuse grant of $240,000 for the project, representing $8,000 apiece for each of the 30 new jobs which should be created by the work.
City information says that Burke Development has asked the city to be the applicant to the state for the grant, but Burke County also would participate by equally sharing the 5% local match that would be required, meaning the city and county each would be responsible for half of the $12,000 match.
Other new business
Additional new-business items that will be considered at Monday’s meeting include:
The award of a supplemental work authorization for construction inspection services for the downtown Greenway connector.
An agreement with ElectriCities to add a module for workforce management solution to the city’s current NorthStar CIS software system.
An agreement with Great Lakes Data Systems for a broadband management software system.
Approval of a loan request from Sterling Grill and Lounge.
Appointment to the Historic Preservation Commission.
A 30-day notice for a vacancy on the Airport Authority.