Public hearing in Lenoir on state redistricting set

FROM STAFF REPORTS
The North Carolina Senate and House Redistricting Committees plans to hold 13 public hearings across the state over the next several weeks on the legislature’s redistricting process.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
The 13 public hearings are in the state’s current congressional districts, according to information from the state General Assembly.
The closest planned public hearing to Burke County will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute.
Members of the public can share their opinions on redistricting matters in person at the hearings. They also can submit their comments online at any time on the legislature website at https://bit.ly/3gTWeX4.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.