 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Public hearing in Lenoir on state redistricting set
0 comments
promotion top story

Public hearing in Lenoir on state redistricting set

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
MNH logo

The North Carolina Senate and House Redistricting Committees plans to hold 13 public hearings across the state over the next several weeks on the legislature’s redistricting process.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The 13 public hearings are in the state’s current congressional districts, according to information from the state General Assembly.

The closest planned public hearing to Burke County will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute.

Members of the public can share their opinions on redistricting matters in person at the hearings. They also can submit their comments online at any time on the legislature website at https://bit.ly/3gTWeX4.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Trio of Red River piglets go crazy over new toys at San Diego Zoo

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COVID-19 claims the life of 28-year-old McDowell County firefighter
Local News

COVID-19 claims the life of 28-year-old McDowell County firefighter

  • Updated

Garrett Presnell left behind his wife, Kelsey, and their unborn daughter, Kora.

“He gave the ultimate sacrifice ... It’s just a sober reminder of how precious life is, and to take advantage of it and live each day to the fullest,” said Maj. Ryan Lander with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

Burke County EMS director: 'Help us, we're not okay'
Local News

Burke County EMS director: 'Help us, we're not okay'

  • Updated

Burke County officials are pleading with the community to get a COVID vaccine as the medical community is being overwhelmed by COVID patients, which is pushing health care workers to the brink and leaving patients with other medical emergencies no where to go.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert