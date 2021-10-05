Public invited to comment on proposed Social Services Block Grant Plan

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is seeking public comment on the proposed Social Services Block Grant Plan, which outlines how $76 million in federal Social Services Block Grant funds will be spent in North Carolina for the 2021-22 state fiscal year.

The Social Services Block Grant is the major source of federal funding for several programs, including adoption, counseling, adult day care and foster care, protective services for adults, housing and residential treatment. Other uses may include child care for individuals involved in child welfare cases, community-based services for adults who are elderly and/or have a disability, mental health services, transportation and other human services programs.

Due to COVID-19 safety concerns, the written plan will be available for review online at www.ncdhhs.gov/divisions/social-services/public-notices online at each county department of social services website.

Comments on the report must be submitted in writing no later than Monday, Oct. 18 by one of the following methods:

Mail: Re: SSBG Plan Comments

Susan G. Osborne

Assistant Secretary for County Support

2420 Mail Service Center