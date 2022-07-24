Public meeting on proposed Hunting Creek Greenway set

The community will soon get a chance to weigh in on a future greenway that will connect some state institutions and apartments to downtown Morganton.

On Thursday, Aug. 4, the NC School of Science & Math will host a drop-in meeting at Goodwin Hall on its campus to share information about the proposed alignment (path) for the future Hunting Creek Greenway.

Interested community members are encouraged to drop in between 5:30 and 7 p.m. to view maps of the proposed alignment and watch a short presentation explaining the project scope and schedule, history of past planning efforts, and a preliminary analysis of the project study area.

The presentation will be continuously running throughout the evening, so those attending can drop into the meeting at any time between 5:30 and 7 p.m.

The Hunting Creek Greenway is an approximately 1.5-mile-long proposed trail that follows Hunting Creek through several state-owned properties, including Western Piedmont Community College, Broughton Hospital, the North Carolina School for the Deaf and the North Carolina School of Science and Math. Eventually, the trail segment will connect the properties to downtown Morganton, offering increased connectivity and walkability within the city.

“The Hunting Creek Greenway is a great opportunity to connect several educational facilities and future residential and commercial redevelopment opportunities to downtown Morganton and its greater greenway system,” said Tim Johnson, director of outdoor recreation planning for Destination by Design. “By taking advantage of this state-owned public land, we can engage students, residents, and visitors to the area with a scenic opportunity to enjoy active outdoor living, while remaining safe and connected within the Morganton Greenway system.”

Murphy’s Farm Apartments, a luxury apartment development, also is in the area.

Hometown Strong and the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources have engaged Destination by Design, an economic development and planning firm based in Boone, to lead the Hunting Creek Greenway project.

Hometown Strong, an initiative that creates a partnership between state agencies and local leaders to champion rural communities, helps leverage state and local resources, identifies ongoing projects and community needs, and implements focused plans to boost the economy, improve infrastructure and strengthen North Carolina’s hometowns.

Local leaders for the project include representatives from Broughton Hospital, Western Piedmont Community College, NC School for the Deaf, NC School of Science and Math, city of Morganton, Burke County, NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources and NC Division of Parks and Recreation.

Representatives from Development by Design will be present at the Aug. 4 meeting and are eager to hear feedback and comments from the community