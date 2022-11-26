Public safety donates more than $1,400 to local breast cancer fund

The Morganton Department of Public Safety wrapped up its fundraiser for breast cancer awareness by presenting a local organization with a check for more than $1,400 this week.

MDPS presented Blue Ridge Health Foundation with a check for $1,427 for its Making Pink Possible Fund on Monday, Nov. 21.

“The Blue Ridge HealthCare Foundation is incredibly appreciative for the funds that have been donated to us by the Morganton Department of Public Safety for their pink out day,” said Traci Riebel, executive director of the foundation. “The funds from the sale of their shirts and their patches helps support providing mammograms for women who are uninsured or under-insured in Burke and surrounding counties.”

The money raised will help more than 15 women get mammograms.

“It goes to help those who are in need and certainly something that is incredibly important as women go through their health care journey,” Riebel said.

“The Department of Public Safety has always been committed to helping with community resources,” said MDPS Chief Jason Whisnant. “The Blue Ridge Foundation is an excellent foundation of our efforts in fundraising where we’re able to motivate people, we’re able to produce a product and sell it to the public and those funds, of course, those proceeds go to benefit the Blue Ridge Foundation.”

Whisnant said the fundraiser is an important one to the agency.

“Number one, it shows there’s buy-in in our agency to help a local nonprofit, and number two, it gets the word out about breast cancer and about cancer prescreening and being able to do the things that we need to do to help our community,” Whisnant said. “It’s always a lot of fun and we’re going to keep it going.”

Riebel said the foundation was thankful for everything the department does to help.

“Thank you so much to the Morganton Department of Public Safety for all that you do, and especially for the donation for Making Pink Possible,” Riebel said.

Anyone interested in learning more about the foundation or donating to it can visit www.brhcfoundation.org.