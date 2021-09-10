Public Safety major shares his 9/11 connection

Everyone remembers where they were on Sept. 11, 2001.
Morganton Department of Public Safety Maj. Ryan Lander, not yet a major and still about five months away from taking a job at public safety, was in Detroit.
But his brother, U.S. Secret Service Special Agent Adam Lander, was halfway across the country in New York City. The Secret Service’s New York field office was headquartered in Building 7 of the World Trade Center, one of the buildings that collapsed because of the attacks.
“The company (I worked for) had sent me to Detroit for training and I was in the class when the instructor was called out of the classroom and came back in and told everybody that there had been an incident in New York City where a plane had crashed into the World Trade Center,” Ryan said.
He said about a half hour later, the class was released.
“The whole campus was basically shut down and we all went back to the hotel,” he said.
When he first got the news, like most Americans, he wasn’t sure really what was going on and what would cause a plane to collide with a skyscraper.
“That was closely followed by, ‘I wonder where Adam’s at,’” he said. “I started making phone calls, couldn’t get a hold of him, called my sister-in-law, she said she hadn’t heard from him, so nobody knew where he was or what he was doing at the time. It was just all family calling each other and saying, ‘Well, if you hear any word from Adam, make sure you let everybody else know.’”
The hours passed by with Ryan sitting in the hotel lobby with most of its occupants, watching as the events of the day unfolded.
“Just a lot of disbelief, like, ‘I can’t believe this is happening,’” he said.
Eventually, Adam was able to call his wife, who called his parents, who then relayed the message to Ryan.
“It was a while after the plane hit that I heard that he was okay, and that he was going to be staying in the city and that’s all the information that he gave or was given to my sister-in-law,” Ryan said.
Adam was not in the Building 7 when the first plane hit the North Tower. Instead, he was about 3.5 miles away at the Jacob Javits Center completing an advanced threat assessment for the President of India, who was due in the city for a United Nations General Assembly meeting.
“(I was) thankful, blessed (to find out he was okay),” Ryan said.
And while America’s eyes turned to newsprint and TV screens to find out what happened, people like Adam were sifting through rubble and tracking down those responsible.
Adam was assigned to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Joint Terrorism Task Force’s Al-Qaeda Squad after 9/11, and travelled the world locating and interviewing people associated with the attacks.
And while Adam wasn’t at his desk in Building 7 on 9/11, the Lander family isn’t without reminders of how close they came to losing him.
Agents sifting through rubble from the attacks found the burnt edges of Adam’s void credentials from his first assignment with the Secret Service.
Now, they rest at his home inside a shadow box with an old, burnt business card and a copy of a resolution passed by the U.S. House of Representatives in April 2002 commending the men and women of the Secret Service for the bravery in the wake of unthinkable tragedy.
Ryan recommended watching the Hulu series “The Looming Tower,” of which the two main characters are associated with the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force’s Al-Qaeda Squad before the 9/11 attacks. Adam Lander was assigned to the team after 9/11. He also recommended visiting the 9/11 Memorial Museum in New York City to anyone who gets a chance.
“This is time well spent honoring those that died and remembering that there are organizations around the world plotting to destroy our way of life and country,” he said.
