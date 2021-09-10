Public Safety major shares his 9/11 connection

Everyone remembers where they were on Sept. 11, 2001.

Morganton Department of Public Safety Maj. Ryan Lander, not yet a major and still about five months away from taking a job at public safety, was in Detroit.

But his brother, U.S. Secret Service Special Agent Adam Lander, was halfway across the country in New York City. The Secret Service’s New York field office was headquartered in Building 7 of the World Trade Center, one of the buildings that collapsed because of the attacks.

“The company (I worked for) had sent me to Detroit for training and I was in the class when the instructor was called out of the classroom and came back in and told everybody that there had been an incident in New York City where a plane had crashed into the World Trade Center,” Ryan said.

He said about a half hour later, the class was released.

“The whole campus was basically shut down and we all went back to the hotel,” he said.

When he first got the news, like most Americans, he wasn’t sure really what was going on and what would cause a plane to collide with a skyscraper.