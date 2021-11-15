Public Safety pink patches raises money for mammograms

A fundraiser created by local law enforcement officers has raised enough money to provide mammograms for as many as 40 people.
Officers with the Morganton Department of Public Safety on Tuesday presented a check to the Blue Ridge HealthCare Foundation Making Pink Possible project.
The department raised the money by designing and selling pink patches, key chains and T-shirts throughout breast cancer awareness month in October.
“We’re doing stuff for the community,” said MDPS Capt. Keith Bowman. “This is good awareness for breast cancer. There’s a few people that I know personally that have experienced breast cancer and went through a lot of stuff. For one, I think that the money would go to a good cause to help them and help others, and to maybe give some awareness.”
MDPS chose Blue Ridge HealthCare Foundation to receive the money from the fundraiser because of its local impact.
“They’re here locally in Burke County, right across the street from us actually,” said MDPS Officer Tony Paterno. “We have a good relationship with Blue Ridge HealthCare and Blue Ridge HealthCare Foundation.”
The foundation’s Making Pink Possible project helps provide mammograms for those in need. The project has already assisted 60 patients this year in getting mammograms.
“This gift is going to go so far in serving the patients across Burke County,” said Traci Riebel, executive director of the foundation. “This will probably serve between 30 and 40 patients, and we are so appreciative of Public Safety’s efforts. They really are passionate about this cause, as many of them know people who have been impacted by breast cancer, and I know many of us know a lot of people within our communities that have been impacted by breast cancer as well, some of them our very own family members.
“We appreciate them pulling together and really pulling our community together to raise funds to serve those in need within our county, and we just want to say a big thank you.”
Read more about the Making Pink Possible project and find out how to donate by visiting bit.ly/3ooMDKX.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.