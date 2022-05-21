Public Safety presents check to North Liberty for autism patches

Public safety officers have raised money to support autism programs at a local school for a fourth year.

Officer A. Paterno, Capt. Keith Bowman and Capt. Jason Whisnant presented North Liberty School Principal Lisa Summey with a check for $1,000 after selling specially designed patches throughout the month of April.

April was autism awareness month, and Paterno and Bowman collaborated to design the patch.

The patch program with autism awareness started in 2019 with Officer Joseph Jones. He medically retired and Paterno asked to take over the program. There was a brief break in 2020 because of the pandemic, but the department made up for it in 2021 by designing two patches.

This year’s patch featured the Table Rock skyline with the ground beneath it filled in with puzzle pieces. In the middle of the patch, a circular emblem with the words “Autism Awareness” wraps around a blue puzzle piece.

“Each year they make 100 badges and sell them for $10 a piece, and so they donate to us $1,000 each year,” Summey said. “We are very, very thankful for the support.”

The money goes to support classroom needs, like when a teacher needs a special material, or any other project where additional funds may be needed.

“Any project that we might be able to use, this helps to support us,” Summey said.

Paterno said helping out with the patches and other events at the school, is one of his favorite things to do.

“We’ve had a good connection here, participating in the Special Olympics, torch run and now the autism patches,” Paterno said. “It’s been great and we look forward to doing it. So far over the last four years, we’ve raised right at $4,000 to help with their activities.”

Burke County Public Schools Superintendent Mike Swan said the partnership with public safety is a great one.

“It’s amazing,” Swan said. “The support Morganton Public Safety and Officer Paterno have shown us over the last several years, and just that community relationship piece, is just crucial for us to show our students who we have within our community protecting us and just the extra support that they show us.”

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

