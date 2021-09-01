Public Safety presents fundraiser check to local school

Responsibilities of the Morganton Department of Public Safety vary depending on the day, but that does not stop officers from giving back to the community whenever they can.

Since April of 2021, MDPS officers have been selling specially designed autism awareness patches to members of the local community. The money was raised to donate to North Liberty School to help cover the costs of developing projects for the students there.

MDPS presented a check to Lisa Summey, principal at North Liberty School, for $1,416 on Wednesday at NLS. Summey said she is excited to have this partnership with MDPS and she is thankful that they raised funds to help her develop new programs for the NLS students.

The program began in 2019 with retired MDPS Officer Joe Jones when he designed the first autism awareness badge. The badges were sold throughout the community and the money was donated to NLS to develop different programs for students with autism and NLS students as a whole, Summey said.

“We are so glad to have MDPS come over and meet with us,” Summey said. “This was an autism awareness badge ceremony that Morganton Public Safety raises money to contribute to our school … We are so very grateful for their support of our family, our school and our community.”