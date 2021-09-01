 Skip to main content
Public Safety presents fundraiser check to local school
Autism Awareness
Responsibilities of the Morganton Department of Public Safety vary depending on the day, but that does not stop officers from giving back to the community whenever they can.

Since April of 2021, MDPS officers have been selling specially designed autism awareness patches to members of the local community. The money was raised to donate to North Liberty School to help cover the costs of developing projects for the students there.

MDPS presented a check to Lisa Summey, principal at North Liberty School, for $1,416 on Wednesday at NLS. Summey said she is excited to have this partnership with MDPS and she is thankful that they raised funds to help her develop new programs for the NLS students.

The program began in 2019 with retired MDPS Officer Joe Jones when he designed the first autism awareness badge. The badges were sold throughout the community and the money was donated to NLS to develop different programs for students with autism and NLS students as a whole, Summey said.

“We are so glad to have MDPS come over and meet with us,” Summey said. “This was an autism awareness badge ceremony that Morganton Public Safety raises money to contribute to our school … We are so very grateful for their support of our family, our school and our community.”

MDPS Officer Tony Paterno is one of the key organizers of the fundraiser. He designed the autism awareness patch for 2021 and was thankful that the community contributed to this fundraiser.

He appeared at the badge ceremony at NLS alongside MDPS Capt. Jason Whisnant and Officer Dillon Smith. They all said they were excited to hear how the funds are going to be used to help the students grow at NLS.

“We really have a strong connection here to North Liberty,” Paterno said. “We really enjoy being able to come here and interact with the kids and so that’s why we wanted to keep this fundraiser going … They’re doing such a great thing here by helping kids with autism and other disabilities … North Liberty holds a huge place in Morganton Public Safety’s heart and we’ll continue to do this as long as we can.”

Paterno said he plans to continue the fundraiser annually with Whisnant and Smith. 

“It’s really been an honor to do a continuation of what Officer Jones started three years ago with the patch project to help out North Liberty,” Whisnant said. “It’s a really great thing for our community to come together and to bring autism awareness out to the community and to help raise a little bit of money to support the programs here at North Liberty.”

Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.

Sydni Hall has been covering education, features and new business for The News Herald since April 2021.

