A fundraiser to benefit a local school’s programming put on by a local law enforcement agency got a special design this year, hand drawn by the son of an officer.

The Morganton Department of Public Safety once again is selling limited edition patches and T-shirts to benefit programming for children with autism at North Liberty School.

This year’s patch is designed by Gabe Holland, the 6-year-old son of MDPS Officer Corey Holland.

When Gabe was about 2-years-old, he was diagnosed with autism. Officer Holland said the doctor compared the disorder to having a cold: some people have mild symptoms, like a cough or runny nose, and some have more severe symptoms and end up with the flu.

And on that spectrum, Gabe’s symptoms from autism spectrum disorder were more comparable to the flu than a mild cold.

MDPS Officer Tony Paterno, who has helped spearhead the project within the department, approached Holland a while back asking if Gabe could draw a design for the patch.

That’s how they arrived at this year’s design: a police car with red and blue lights atop the car. On the patch, two locked hands sit beneath the car, and both sit atop a yellow background.

The sides of the patch have “Autism Awareness” written in Gabe’s handwriting, with “Morganton” across the top and “NC” at the bottom.

Officer Holland said projects like this one make him glad to be a member of the department, especially projects that help raise awareness about autism.

“I’ve been an officer for nine years now, and my first experience with autism, we would have yearly trainings, just in-service, that would briefly touch on autism and the expected things that come along with that,” Holland said. “I had no idea until I had a child of my own that was diagnosed with autism.”

This isn’t the only program the department has to help people with autism and other sensory disorders.

Last year, MDPS launched its SAFER initiative: Special Alerts for Emergency Responders. It gave residents a form to fill out if they have sensory problems or any other conditions officers may want to be aware of when responding to a call for service.

“The service we provide to everyone in the community is very important, especially those that may be a vulnerable population such as children with autism, folks that may be intellectually, developmentally disabled,” said MDPS Chief Jason Whisnant. “It’s important that we’re able to provide a higher level of service to those folks, understanding that there may be sensory impairment or sensory issues when we come.”

This project is just one of several fundraisers and community engagement programs the department holds each year, and Whisnant said they plan to see those programs continue through the years.

“There’s no indication right now that we’ll stop doing these extra things for the community,” Whisnant said. “They’re value added to what we do in our mission of serving the community.”

“I just think that the initiative the department has taken to have this outreach and to support autism awareness, it really helps out,” Holland said.

Recent reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 1 in every 36 children born in the US is diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.

“That number is pretty staggering, to say the least,” Holland said. “The chances of just any civilian, much less an officer, running into somebody with those kind of disabilities is pretty likely, and that trend is only increasing over the last several years.”

He talked about hoping programs like the patch fundraiser would help people understand better how autism affects children and their families.

“I can’t tell you how many times we’re out in public and get a strange look, think a child is just misbehaving, when the underlying cause is disability,” Holland said. “A lot of people still don’t understand, I don’t feel like, and I would be in the same situation do I hadn’t had a child that was diagnosed. It’s a lot of give and take.”

He encouraged folks to purchase a patch and help fund programming at North Liberty School.

“It goes for a good cause,” Holland said. “With the increasing numbers of people getting diagnosed, it’s only growing. So the chances of them being affected personally or whether it be a family member or close friend having a child that’s diagnosed is pretty likely.”

Patches are $10 each and can be purchased at MDPS headquarters on College Street. Only 100 patches were made this year, and they expect to sell out quickly.