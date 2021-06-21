Public Safety, Safe Kids to host car seat check Thursday

Car seat checks are usually held multiple times a year, but like most other events around the world, they were put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic. Thursday’s check will be the first since the pandemic started, Kinard said.

The pandemic was challenging for Kinard, who works in community services at MDPS.

“Events were always a big thing that I did because, being in community services, I did a lot of the events and the events just stopped,” he said. “It’s really good to get back and do some of these events, get out there and see people again, talk to people.”

Working with kids and making them familiar with law enforcement officers and firefighters also is especially important, but became more of a challenge during the pandemic.

“Showing them that we’re just like mom and dad, we’re people, too, we’re not just this guy with all this turnout gear on,” Kinard said. “We’re not something off of Star Wars, even if it sounds like we’re breathing like Darth Vader.”

He said Safe Kids hopes to offer more car seat checks this year, and other educational events focusing on child passenger, fire and bike and helmet safety, along with medication safety and poison prevention.

If anyone can’t make it to Thursday’s event but still needs their car seat to be checked, Kinard said they can email him at ckinard@morgantonps.org or call Emily Poteet at 828-764-9219. Anyone with questions about the event should contact Poteet.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

