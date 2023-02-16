Officials around the county and members of the public waited in a reception line for their turn to meet new Burke County Manager Brian Epley on Wednesday afternoon. The county hosted a meet-and-greet for Epley and his wife, Beth, in the county commissioners’ board room on Green Street.

Epley started the job on Feb. 1 and attended his first county commissioners meeting on Tuesday.

Epley previously served as county manager in Cleveland County. He started working for Cleveland in June 2014 as the finance director, served as the deputy county manager, and then as the county manager, a position held since January 2018.