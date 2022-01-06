Public wildlife hearings go virtual

RALEIGH — Due to rising COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, officials with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission made the difficult decision to cancel January’s three in-person public hearings. The agency will continue with the virtual public hearing scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. to review the 2022-23 proposed regulation changes to inland fishing, hunting, trapping, game lands and other regulated activities. The hearing will take place via Zoom and registration is required to receive the meeting link.

Public comments on the proposed changes will be accepted through Jan. 31 and may be submitted during the public comment portion of the virtual hearing, via the agency’s online Comment Portal, emailed to regulations@ncwildlife.org (must include name, phone number and mailing address in e-mail), or mailed to: Rule-Making Coordinator, North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, 1701 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-1700.

For more information and to register for the hearing, visit ncwildlife.org/proposed-regulations or join by phone toll free (888-788-0099 or 877-853-5247) using Webinar ID: 160 983 2165. A pre-recorded presentation of the proposed regulation changes will be available on the agency’s YouTube Channel prior to Jan. 20 for anyone unable to attend the virtual hearing.