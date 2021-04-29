Qualifying college students to receive food benefits

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is expanding eligibility for food assistance benefits to help college students struggling to purchase food and stay in school during the pandemic.

Some college students in North Carolina are now eligible to receive assistance through the Food and Nutrition Services program under this temporary change of benefits approved by the federal government.

The U.S. Department of Education recently announced this additional assistance for college students and institutions through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund grants program. The additional assistance provides ongoing relief from the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Act of 2020 and will be in effect until 30 days after the COVID-19 public health emergency is lifted.

“Reducing food insecurity, especially during this pandemic, is a top priority for the department,” said Susan Gale Perry, chief deputy secretary for opportunity and well-being at NCDHHS. “These benefits will help our college students stay in school and be able to safely get proper nutrition needed to learn and thrive.”