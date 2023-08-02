HUDSON -- Join us for the highly anticipated second annual Quilting as Art Expo, taking place on Aug. 4-5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the HUB Station Arts Center in Hudson. This two-day event celebrates the exquisite artistry and craftsmanship of quilting, bringing together quilting enthusiasts, professionals, and artists from all around.

Throughout the expo, attendees will have the opportunity to witness a rotating schedule of captivating demonstrations, one led by acclaimed quilt artist, Georgia Bonesteel. As an industry icon, Georgia will share her expert techniques, innovative ideas, and inspiring stories, providing valuable insights for both seasoned quilters and those new to the craft. Maxx Zyph will also take the stage and teach us all how to make a beautiful quilt from only three yards of fabric.

In addition to the demonstrations, the Quilting as Art Expo will feature a trunk show on Friday, presenting a curated collection of exceptional quilts created by local quilt maker, Becky Henderson. This trunk show offers a unique opportunity to hear stories directly from the artist that inspired her beautiful quilts and what has fueled her passion for over 20 years.

Prepare to be captivated by the stunning quilt display showcased by the Pine Needles Quilt Guild. Their large-scale exhibition will feature a wide variety of quilts, showcasing the skill, creativity, and dedication of the guild members. Whether you are drawn to traditional designs or modern interpretations, this display is sure to leave you in awe.

For those looking to enhance their quilting endeavors, the event will host a hand-selected group of vendors offering a range of quilting supplies, fabrics, patterns, and tools. Explore the marketplace and discover unique materials and accessories to take your projects to the next level. The vendor area will be a treasure trove for quilters and a perfect place to find that special something to add to your collection.

Tickets for the Quilting as Art Expo can be conveniently purchased at www.hubstation.com in advance or at the door. For those planning to immerse themselves in the full experience, combo two-day tickets are available at a discounted rate, allowing access to all the demonstrations, trunk shows, quilt display, and vendor marketplace.