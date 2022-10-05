Racing team recognized for supporting special-needs individuals

A local group that builds race cars has received statewide recognition for supporting individuals with special needs.

Dwight Huffman Racing has received a North Carolina Governor’s Volunteer Service Award for sponsoring residents at Mulberry Cottage at the J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center in Morganton.

The governor’s office recognizes volunteers from across the state each year with the Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards program. The locally based organization Volunteer Burke receives nominations for the awards from the community and chooses 10 nominations to send to the governor’s office every year, according to Paige Pitts, Volunteer Burke coordinator.

The Dwight Huffman Racing team, based in Connelly Springs, builds and maintains several different types of race cars and race trucks for regional races, such as the Southeast Supertruck Series, NASCAR Late Model Stock Series, Carolina Pro Late Model Series and the CARS Tour Racing Series, according to DHR member Audrey Huffman.

The group was founded by her husband, the late Dwight Huffman, in 1984, according to its website, dwighthuffmanracing.com.

“The team has competed in several top divisions of NASCAR throughout the years, including the Busch series, and has compiled a lengthy list of accomplishments, including over 100 victories and several championships,” the website reads.

In addition to Audrey, current members include Ashley Huffman, Willow Huffman, Doug Houser, David Kastolic and Deanna Abee.

“We are blessed to have such an amazing group of people that all work together and strive to make each other better,” Audrey said.

Team members became interested in supporting residents at JIRDC after they were asked to drive some of their race vehicles in the center’s annual Christmas parade several years ago.

“One of the residents of Mulberry Cottage was very happy when he saw our race car and truck,” Audrey said. “His excitement was too great to express in words. When we saw how much he liked the race car and truck, we decided we wanted to adopt his cottage. Our DHR team does this to help spread love and joy, but also to honor my late husband, Dwight Huffman, who was a giving person.”

Before COVID-19, DHR arranged an annual Christmas party for the residents with fun craft activities, gifts and food for several years in a row.

“Being able to see them at this time and feel the anticipation they show when running to the doors looking for Mr. and Mrs. Santa at our annual Christmas party - you can feel the excitement, love and happiness,” Audrey said. “I have never seen one disappointed person with the gift they receive. Afterward, as each resident is packing up their gifts and heading back to their cottage, they continue saying ‘thank you’ and smiling their biggest smiles, and we feel as if we just pulled into victory lane.”

The team visited the cottage to celebrate other holidays as well, such as Easter and Halloween, according to Summer Nixon-Snell, volunteer services coordinator at JIRDC, who nominated the team for the award.

She noted that members were determined not to let the residents down when the coronavirus pandemic prohibited them from visiting in person. Instead, they sent all the makings of the party right to their doorstep.

“The Dwight Huffman Racing Group packed a van full of Christmas presents and hygiene items,” Nixon-Snell said. “The group also brought pizza, donated by David Kastolic, juice and cupcakes in the shape of a Christmas tree. The group even delivered stockings full of goodies that Willow Huffman wrote the names of residents on. The residents were excited when they saw all of the presents and food.”

DHC members look forward to the time they can resume their in-person celebrations.

“We do our best to make each and every Christmas special for them, but they are truly the ones blessing us,” Audrey said.

She said the team felt winning a NC Governor’s Volunteer Service Award for their work with JIRDC residents was “a complete shock” and an honor.

“For us, it’s all about putting smiles on people’s faces,” Audrey said. “Everyone has a busy schedule, but if you can carve out just a little time to give someone, you will be amazed at the difference it can make.”