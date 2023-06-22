Radio Ready, formerly called New Sensations, is Southern California’s premiere, popular dance-band, stacked with some of the most talented, professional musicians from the Los Angeles, Palm Springs and Orange County area, according to their website.

With lead vocalists featured on Fox’s “American Idol” and the renowned, family-friendly Disney Channel, those in attendance can count on a professionalism that commands the stage. In addition to stellar singers, the band’s crowd-pleasing and widely-sought after instrumentalists are just as impressive. Come hang out under the summer stars on the newly-designed courthouse square for the free 2023 concerts held every Friday evening in May, June and July (except Friday, July 7) from 6-10 p.m. Food and beverage vendors will open at 6 p.m., and music begins at 7 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or picnic blankets and get comfortable while being entertained, rain or shine.