The TGIF Summer Concert Series continues this Friday night with music by Radio Ready taking the stage at the historic Burke County Courthouse Square.
Radio Ready, formerly called New Sensations, is Southern California’s premiere, popular dance-band, stacked with some of the most talented, professional musicians from the Los Angeles, Palm Springs and Orange County area, according to their website.
They embrace and perform everything from the 1940s’ jazz standards to today’s hottest dance music, while bringing a unique sound of their own.
With lead vocalists featured on Fox’s “American Idol” and the renowned, family-friendly Disney Channel, those in attendance can count on a professionalism that commands the stage. In addition to stellar singers, the band’s crowd-pleasing and widely-sought after instrumentalists are just as impressive. Come hang out under the summer stars on the newly-designed courthouse square for the free 2023 concerts held every Friday evening in May, June and July (except Friday, July 7) from 6-10 p.m. Food and beverage vendors will open at 6 p.m., and music begins at 7 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or picnic blankets and get comfortable while being entertained, rain or shine.
People are also reading…
The TGIF Sponsors who make these incredible free events possible include
The News Herald, City Electric, UNC Health Blue-Ridge, Case Farms, Downtown Development Association, CoMPAS X-Stream, Morganton Eye Physicians, United Beverage, CJ & Jess Real Estate, Alray Tire of Morganton, KICKS and Pepsi.