Rain helps Lost Cove Wildfire containment efforts

NEBO - Much-needed rain was received on the Lost Cove Fire on Wednesday night, which remains at an estimated 1,000 acres and 60% contained. The fire, which started on Christmas Eve, is burning in the Wilson Creek watershed on the US Forest Service Grandfather Ranger District in Avery County.

Approximately 0.2 inches of rain was received over the fire area in the last 24 hours. While not enough to fully extinguish the flames, this significant rainfall allowed the firefighters to shift focus to monitoring and “mopping up” hot spots along the firelines. The Lost Cove Fire has burned much of the area between Lost Cove Creek and Gragg Prong to the south and east and the fireline protecting the Roseboro community to the north and west. Some pockets of fuels remain in the fires interior, where the low intensity fire left a mosaic of burned and unburned areas in the most remote parts of the Lost Cove Wilderness Study Area.

