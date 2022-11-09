Rain in the forecast for Burke from Tropical Storm Nicole

Tropical Storm Nicole is starting its climb of the East Coast and it’s starting to look like Burke County is in for a wet end to the week.

The National Weather Service is estimating anywhere from 1 to 4 inches of rain falling during Nicole’s onslaught of Burke County this week, said NWS Meteorologist Mike Rehnberg.

He said the storm should peak Friday morning, with the heaviest impacts starting a little before daybreak and continuing into the afternoon. Rain could start as early as Thursday afternoon, he said.

Scattered wind gusts are expected, but Rehnberg said there’s no high probability of tropical storm force winds. Elevated, exposed areas could see stronger wind gusts, but gusts are expected to stay in the 15-25 mph range. Meteorologist Clay Chaney said there’s a very slight chance of isolated tornadoes from the storm.

The storm should taper off by daybreak Saturday, Rehnberg said.

Chaney said if Nicole becomes a hurricane, it will be the fourth hurricane to make landfall in the United States in November. The last hurricane to do so was Hurricane Kate in 1985, Chaney said.

Meteorologists expected Nicole to make landfall Wednesday night in Florida, a state still recovering from Hurricane Ian.

Burke County Emergency Management Director Mike Willis spent about a week in Florida helping with recovery from Ian, whose catastrophic winds and flooding caused dozens of deaths in the state and cut off access.

“I’ve never seen any destruction that equals that, not in my 40 years of emergency services,” Willis said. “I’ve never seen that. It was humbling just to know what the power of that storm was when it came in.”

Willis was assigned to Sanibel Island, where he had stayed about a year and half before the hurricane rolled through. He said a man showed him a video taken from the same building but after Ian devastated the island.

“A whole block is completely gone, nothing left,” Willis said.

His job in Florida was to help coordinate resources between the islands and the mainland, and he said Ian served as a reminder to be thankful for Burke County’s location.

“Be thankful you live where you live,” Willis said. “There’s a reason we have codes and standards. The buildings that were built to the current standards of Cat 5 hurricanes, (they could) clean the yard up and (they’re) back in business, but if it wasn’t, it’s major damage to total destruction. Be thankful we live in the foothills of North Carolina.”

As for the area where Willis was assigned, the county manager there said Tuesday two shelters would be opened during Nicole, but no evacuation orders were expected, according to a Washington Post article published Tuesday.