Rally to support substance abuse recovery

A local group of organizations invites the community to a special event to support those struggling with and recovering from substance misuse.

The Burke Substance Abuse Network will hold its annual Burke Recovery Rally from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Catawba Meadows Park at 701 Sanford Drive in Morganton. The event is free and open to the community.

“BSAN is a coalition of providers, support groups, related agencies and other stakeholders” that pursues various strategies to reduce substance abuse in Burke County, according to its website, joinbsan.com. The group started the annual rally in 2016 to raise awareness of the growing substance abuse crisis and to provide resources and support to help people recover.

“When we first started the celebration of Burke County as a recovery community by hosting the Burke Recovery Rally, our hope was just to get the community involved in the recovery movement and to educate and raise awareness,” said Kim James, executive director of Burke Recovery, a key BSAN partner. “At that time, I was just a volunteer on the planning committee and was excited to be part of the process. We held the event on the historic Burke County courthouse square in Morganton and had a great turnout. Now, six years later, post pandemic, we are expecting close to 1,000 people the day of the event.”

The rally will include entertainment by the Kicks 103.3 radio station, free zip-lining opportunities provided by Beanstalk Zip Lines, information booths, craft vendors, food trucks and children’s activities. The first 75 visitors will receive free T-shirts and swag.

James described the event as “a promotion of hope.”

“We want people to know there are resources available and positive activities for individuals and families that embrace and utilize drug-free options,” she said.

She shared how she has seen the rally make a positive impact on those struggling with addiction.

“We have seen people access needed resources, find help and achieve recovery,” James said. “We have seen the community where we all live, learn, work, play and pray come together to support each other. We are (all) in recovery from something, so this is our chance to recover together.”

She said she would like people to realize that recovery is a journey, not just a destination.

“We want to be there to help those who are lost begin their journey and to support those who are already journeying through their lives,” James said. “When you arrive at the event, you will find hope, and once you've embraced hope, no one can ever really take that away.”

She encouraged people to attend and support those on the path to healing and wholeness.

“Come and join an amazing free event and bring your families,” James said. “Fellowship with us as we join together to celebrate the good and journey together.”