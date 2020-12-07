 Skip to main content
Ramsey added as women’s health provider
RUTHERFORD COLLEGE — High Country Community Health of Rutherford College has added a new women's health provider in Miranda Ramsey, a certified women’s health nurse practitioner

She is joining Dr. Mohammed M. Mohiuddin, a specialist in gynecology and obstetrics, to provide preventive health care maintenance and treatment for women on Thursdays in HCCH’s Rutherford College location at the Western Piedmont Clinic.

The address for the office is 560 Malcolm Blvd. and its hours of operation are noon to 5 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays. To make an appointment, call 828-874-3798.

All forms of insurance are accepted, including private insurance, Veteran's Choice, Medicare and Medicaid. A sliding fee scale is available for anyone without insurance.

120820-mnh-news-womenshealthnurse-mug1

Ramsey
