Ranchers should monitor herd for cattle lice

External parasites of beef cattle are many. One often neglected is lice. Both chewing and bloodsucking lice are more abundant during winter. They may be present during summer and fall, but large infestations occur rapidly in winter and spring.

Watch for signs of scratching and rubbing against solid objects. Chewing lice feed on hair, scabs, and excretions of cattle. Infestations weaken the animal, interrupt normal feeding patterns and make them more susceptible to disease. Sucking lice feed on blood by piercing the hide with their sharp mouths. This loss of blood can stunt growth and reduce weight gains. Sucking lice are usually found on the head, neck and withers, around the tail head and on the inner surface of legs. They are prevalent in our county.

To control cattle lice, use approved pesticides applied through sprays, back-rubbers, dust bags, pour-ons, and injectables. Read the labels carefully, and follow directions and withdrawal times. Never apply famphur (Warbex) or fenthion (Lysoff, Tiguvon) as pour-ons during October, November or December, unless earlier applications were made of these for grubs. Never apply ivermectin, either as pour-on or injectable, during October, November or December, as grub related reactions can occur. Cattle treated with ivermectin in August and September can be retreated during winter for internal parasites, mange mites and lice without the danger of grub related reactions.

Damon Pollard is an Extension agent specializing in livestock, forestry and field crops for Burke County. Contact him at 828-439-4460 or damon_pollard@ncsu.edu. The North Carolina Cooperative Extension – Burke County Center is located at 130 Ammons Drive, Suite 2 in Morganton. For more information, contact burke.ces.ncsu.edu.