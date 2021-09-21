Randall, Stone set to star in upcoming production of ‘Puffs’

When asked what it is about HCT that inspires her to make the one-hour daily round trip to Hickory for rehearsals Stone replied, “As a newcomer, the community has been so incredibly welcoming to me. One of my favorite things is being in a venue that has so much character and history to it.”

Every famous book about a school of magic features heroic figures accomplishing great things and generally saving the world from evil. “Puffs” isn’t any of those things. It’s the untold story about the people in the background, the ones who aren’t destined to come out on top. It’s a hilarious, and at times heartfelt, comedy about characters whose biggest aspiration is to reach the middle. It’s for those who answer the rallying cry of “third or nothing.”

Performances of” Puffs” are Fridays and Saturdays, Oct.15-16, 22-23 and 29-30 at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 24, at 2:30 p.m.; and Thursday, Oct. 28, at 7:30 p.m.

Opening night, Oct. 15, features reduced-price tickets: $12 for adults and $10 for youth and students. Regular price tickets for Oct. 16-30 are $16 for adults and $10 for youth and students.

Due to the rising number of cases of COVID-19 in Catawba County, and in accordance with the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Hickory Community Theatre strongly recommends that patrons wear a mask or other face covering while inside the building.