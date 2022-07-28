Randy Clay Band joins concert series lineup

VALDESE — Summer shines on in Valdese as the Randy Clay Band prepares to take the stage on July 29, continuing the 2022 season of the Family Friday Nights Summer Concert Series.

Versatility and experience are the keywords when it comes to this multi-talented band, according to the band’s bio.

For decades, Clay has entertained and delighted audiences both regionally and around the country. Now he is proud to have assembled a group of extremely talented musicians and entertainers, ready to cater specifically to your event or venue. Motown, beach, soul, country, rock, pop, funk and disco are among the many styles performed by this crowd pleasing band, his website states.

The Randy Clay Band plays the uncompromising variety sounds from your favorite era. The talented members of the band include: Randy Clay, guitar, vocals; Tom Clay, bass guitar, vocals; Kurt Varney, drums and vocals; and Jim Lackey on keyboards and vocals.

The Family Friday Nights Summer Concert Series is free to the public and takes place every Friday night from Memorial Weekend to Labor Day. Concerts are 7-10 p.m. on Temple Field behind the Old Rock School and feature a wide variety of talented local musicians. Concert attendees can bring a chair or blanket, spread out on the field and enjoy the live music. Lawn games such as cornhole or Frisbee are frequently enjoyed and concessions will be available for purchase. This week’s concessions will be provided by Faith Community Church. Enjoy hot nachos, fresh popcorn, snow cones, candy and cold drinks. A 50/50 raffle will be available for those that would like to participate. Attendees are also encouraged to check out the wide variety of locally owned restaurants and shops in the downtown district.

For more information about the FFN Summer Concert Series and a full event calendar for Valdese, go to visitvaldese.com or call 828-879-2129.