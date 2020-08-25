Ranger discusses experiences fighting fires in California, NC

Burke County Ranger Chris Moss has been with the N.C. Forest Service for 17 years, an experience that has seen him travel across the country to help with firefighting and other incident relief efforts.
Moss recently got back to the county from fighting fires in California.
“I’ve been out over a dozen times out west,” Moss said. “I’ve been in Nevada and Idaho more, but I’ve been in northern California twice now, and I’ve been to Washington state, Oklahoma.”
The call could come at any time, and Forest Service members like Moss are expected to be ready to go.
“Usually, it’s very quick notice,” Moss said. “We’re instructed and it’s advised as soon as we go through our training … go ahead and at least be partially packed and ready to go because typically you’ll probably have at least 24 hour notice. But I have been called before and been told to be there in two hours.”
Moss has experience getting sent around the country to help with these events, but there’s still some excitement when the call comes.
“There’s still an amount of excitement about getting out there and not knowing what you’re getting into,” Moss said. “It’s a completely different situation at every one we go to, there’s still that excitement there, but anymore, I’m ready to go.”
Two states' fires
Most recently, Moss and a couple of other Forest Service members from Burke County traveled first to Tennessee to battle a smaller wildfire, then to northern California, where they worked on two wildfires — the Allen Fire and the Caldwell Fire.
The fire in Tennessee was in the Cherokee National Forest. Moss said that while the fire was small, assistance was needed because a lot of firefighters from Tennessee already were out west helping fight the wildfires that have wreaked havoc there.
A rain blew through the Cherokee area, quelling that fire, sending Moss and his team to northern California to fight a fire in the Modoc National Forest.
They were assigned to the July Complex, an incident command center that oversaw three fires. Moss’ team was assigned to two of those blazes — the Allen and the Caldwell fires.
“We’re what they consider a type two initial attack crew,” Moss said. “We can do everything from being the first on a fire initial attack, going straight, direct to the fire, or many times we’ll go out there and we’re kind of used as a secondary team. … After the main fire, we’ll go in and mop it up, put out anything that’s still smoking and smoldering, making sure it stays out.”
His team was mainly assigned to mopping up the fires in California. In Tennessee, his team focused on establishing access to the fire and laying hose and lines.
Even though the team just got back, Moss said he wouldn’t be surprised if he got called to go help with wildfires out west again.
“That’s a definite possibility,” he said. “They’re still pretty hot out there, and we’re still at the point where we can release resources here. Once we get toward the end of September, especially the first of October, we’ll probably halt our resources going out there … due to the fact that we start entering our own fire season here.”
In fact, two Forest Service staff members from District 2 have been assigned to mobilize for out-of-state support, said Christie Adams, a public information officer for agency. District 2 is composed of Burke, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Caldwell, Watauga and Wilkes counties.
Adams said that Forest Service personnel aren’t dispatched unless states request assistance. She said in an email Monday that the agency's fire control and operations leadership expect to receive more requests for assistance throughout the week.
Local response
Moss hasn’t just fought wildfires out west and in other states. He was one of the first people on scene at the Chestnut Knob Fire in Burke County in 2016.
“That fire definitely demonstrated a lot of characteristics of what you see out west,” Moss said. “That was just a really bad year for us. Typically, our fires aren’t quite to the extent that they are out there, but they can. That fire is a definite example that it can get there.”
As North Carolina approaches its own fire season in October, Moss gave advice on what to do before burning anything this year.
“Watch the weather, get burning permits,” Moss said. “If you call our office here about getting a burning permit, we’ll let you know if it’s a good or a bad day. Watch the winds; wind is the No. 1 factor affecting fire behavior.”
Those looking to burn something also should make sure they have a way to put the fire out quickly, and that the fire is completely out and that all of the coals and ashes have thoroughly cooled down before leaving the fire.
“Never trust it,” Moss said. “Make sure it’s out cold. Even when everything’s burned up, you’ve still got a bed of hot coals and you’ve got to make sure you’ve watered them down, stirred them down and make sure they’re completely, completely out.”
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.