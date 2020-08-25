Ranger discusses experiences fighting fires in California, NC

Burke County Ranger Chris Moss has been with the N.C. Forest Service for 17 years, an experience that has seen him travel across the country to help with firefighting and other incident relief efforts.

Moss recently got back to the county from fighting fires in California.

“I’ve been out over a dozen times out west,” Moss said. “I’ve been in Nevada and Idaho more, but I’ve been in northern California twice now, and I’ve been to Washington state, Oklahoma.”

The call could come at any time, and Forest Service members like Moss are expected to be ready to go.

“Usually, it’s very quick notice,” Moss said. “We’re instructed and it’s advised as soon as we go through our training … go ahead and at least be partially packed and ready to go because typically you’ll probably have at least 24 hour notice. But I have been called before and been told to be there in two hours.”

Moss has experience getting sent around the country to help with these events, but there’s still some excitement when the call comes.