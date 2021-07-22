Rated PG next local band up on summer concert stage

VALDESE — The town of Valdese will welcome the band Rated PG to the Family Friday Nights summer concert series stage on the field behind the Old Rock School this Friday night from 7-10 p.m.
After it originated as part of the contemporary Christian ministry at the First United Methodist Church of Morganton, Rated PG has continued to play music for 15 years. It still performs a style of praise music, not only at First Methodist but at other area churches as well. Rated PG also is known around music venues in the Morganton, Lake James and Asheville communities for its unique compilations of rock, classic rock and rhythm and blues from the 1960s to the new millennium.
Rated PG’s genre of music includes hits from Eric Clapton, The Eagles, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Van Morrison, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Tom Petty, The Allman Brothers Band, The Rolling Stones, Hootie and The Blowfish, The Romantics, The Guess Who, The Black Crowes and Gin Blossoms.
Its members are Thomas Best (rhythm guitar and vocals), Russ Sprehe (lead guitar and vocals), Tom Andrews (drums), Chris Brittain (lead vocals and bass) and Dixon Byrd (rhythm guitar and vocals).
Attendees are encouraged to visit the variety of local shops and restaurants in downtown as they plan their evening in Valdese.
“Many of our local restaurants offer great takeout options,” Valdese community affairs director Morrissa Angi said. “Attendees enjoy bringing their dinner with them to enjoy as they listen to the music.”
Concessions will be for sale during the concert, sponsored this week by the Draughn High School Athletic Boosters.
For information about events in Valdese and a full Family Friday Nights schedule, go to visitvaldese.com or call 828-879-2129.
Shakedown Band in Hiddenite
The Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center has announced The Shakedown Band’s performance Aug. 13 as the final Summer on the Square Concert for 2021. Shakedown will play from 7-9 p.m. on the Alexander County Courthouse lawn at the entrance to the courthouse.
The Taylorsville-based band will entertain the audience with energetic music that appeals to all ages. Guests are encouraged bring their chairs and blankets for the outdoor event. Food trucks are scheduled to provide sandwiches, ice cream and snow cones.
Classic car owners are invited to bring their vehicles for a commemorative cruise around Taylorsville.
In case of rain, the free concert will be moved to the center’s Educational Complex at 70 Hiddenite Church Road.