Rated PG next local band up on summer concert stage

VALDESE — The town of Valdese will welcome the band Rated PG to the Family Friday Nights summer concert series stage on the field behind the Old Rock School this Friday night from 7-10 p.m.

After it originated as part of the contemporary Christian ministry at the First United Methodist Church of Morganton, Rated PG has continued to play music for 15 years. It still performs a style of praise music, not only at First Methodist but at other area churches as well. Rated PG also is known around music venues in the Morganton, Lake James and Asheville communities for its unique compilations of rock, classic rock and rhythm and blues from the 1960s to the new millennium.

Rated PG’s genre of music includes hits from Eric Clapton, The Eagles, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Van Morrison, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Tom Petty, The Allman Brothers Band, The Rolling Stones, Hootie and The Blowfish, The Romantics, The Guess Who, The Black Crowes and Gin Blossoms.

Its members are Thomas Best (rhythm guitar and vocals), Russ Sprehe (lead guitar and vocals), Tom Andrews (drums), Chris Brittain (lead vocals and bass) and Dixon Byrd (rhythm guitar and vocals).

Attendees are encouraged to visit the variety of local shops and restaurants in downtown as they plan their evening in Valdese.