2023 marks the 30th anniversary of the controversial Christian women’s conference, Re-Imagining. This event set out to honor women during the World Council of Churches’ “Ecumenical Decade: Churches in Solidarity with Women 1988-1998.”

I’ve been interested in feminist theology since the late 1980s and listened to tapes of the 29 speakers’ presentations following the 1993 event. I was deeply moved by the passionate voices of Christian women with a progressive outlook on the faith. A friend and former Morganton resident, Amelia Stinson-Wesley, who attended the gathering, shared with me her experience at Re-Imagining.

In 1993, fresh from Duke with her Master’s Degree in Divinity, Amelia headed off to the conference of 2,200 women and 83 men in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Minneapolis churches and the Presbyterian Church USA sponsored Re-Imagining, and United Methodists paid the way of 46 top staff members to attend.

When I spoke with her recently, Amelia said, “I went because I was interested in seeing and participating in efforts related to interdenominational work that particularly related to women.”

Addressing injustices to women worldwide and promoting equal partnership with men at all levels of religious life were aims of the event.

“It was a great conference. We really liked the presenters and liturgy. I can still sing some of the songs we sang like the blessing for dinner.”

Thirty years later, the Rev. Stinson-Wesley resides in Pineville, is married to a United Methodist pastor and pastors her own congregation in east Charlotte at Memorial United Methodist Church. She and Tom are parenting college-age children, Kyra and Evan, who were born while they lived in Morganton.

In Morganton, Amelia served as pastor’s wife and stay-at-home mom and was briefly interim director at Options. Tom pastored St. Matthews United Methodist Church from 1998 through 2006.

When Amelia reflects on Re-Imagining, she retains her positive view of the gathering but became very aware of the backlash several months after it was over. Conservative publications within mainline Presbyterian and Methodist denominations criticized the rituals, presentations, and art displays for “goddess worship and heresy.” Publicizing their negative version of the conference led to church members withholding donations, and seven months later, organizer Mary Ann Lundy, director of Presbyterian Church USA’s Women Ministry Unit, was fired.

Traditionally, the Christian deity has been referred to only as male, so it’s disconcerting for some to hear “Mother God” or female pronouns for the deity. Referring to the Christian deity in feminine imagery is not goddess worship.

One of the conference presenters, Dr. Virginia Ramey Mollenkott (1932-2020,) graduated from fundamentalist Bob Jones University in South Carolina before earning her PhD at New York University. One of her 12 books is “The Divine Feminine: Biblical Imagery of God as Female,” spotlighting Bible verses such as Luke 13:34 which compares Jesus to a mother hen protecting her chicks.

During the conference, a “Bless Sophia” chant was used throughout. “Bless Sophia/dream the vision/share the wisdom/dwelling deep within.” This was meant to invoke a female image for Wisdom from Proverbs 8 and 9.

Presenters included Korean, Chinese, Japanese-American, such as Protestant theologian Rita Nakashima Brock, African-American, such as Dr. Delores Williams, Sri Lankan, a Zimbabwe musician and others.

Dr. Delores Williams, (1937-2022) a theologian who helped develop “Womanist Theology” in response to feminist theology’s primary focus on white women, created controversy in the question-and-answer session after her presentation on “Re-Imagining Jesus.” She emphasized that “Jesus came for life and (to show us) how to live together, what life was all about,” and further said the cross is used almost exclusively for Jesus’s significance with too little focus on his ministry. She referenced “the mustard seed, fishes and loaves,” adding, “I don’t think we need folks hanging on crosses, and blood dripping, and weird stuff. We need the sustenance, the faith, the candles to light.”

Amelia said, “I did not realize cutting-edge theology was going to be presented at Re-Imagining. In fact, what I heard did not feel or sound particularly radical as I had just left a very academic setting. We heard a lot of different theology in seminary so it was not jarring to hear the theology there.”

In the early 1990s, Amelia said Duke took inclusive language (referring to the deity not exclusively as male) seriously. “We had to sign a pledge in divinity school that we would use inclusive language.”

Thirty years later, Duke requires no such pledge, and Amelia says seminaries have regressed on this issue.

She added, “I use all kinds of imagery, but I had learned that as a religion major at Meredith in the late ‘80s. From the Bible there are masculine, feminine, inanimate, and animistic images. God is a she-bear in Hosea (13:8.)

“Father God does speak to some people and so does Mother God. Using any one image of God repetitively can be a barrier to people meeting Jesus. If a person’s father is abusive, then father references may not work. I try not to let my language be a stumbling block. Some people have a great relationship with their earthly father and sometimes father is wrapped up in authoritarianism and abuse.”

Amelia Stinson-Wesley’s life remains focused on her congregation and her family. In addition, she is founder and director of a nonprofit, World Connections for Women, which supports human rights and women’s economic development, primarily in Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam. She has also served on the school board in Mecklenburg County.

One lingering impression from Re-Imagining for Amelia was the use of art.

“Butcher block paper covered all the tables, and we were given oil pastel crayons and encouraged to make art during the speeches, plenaries, and presentations,” she said. “I’ve kept that practice with me. I think letting people make art while others are talking is a good way for listeners to focus.”

Did Re-Imagining have any lasting effects? She said, “It’s hard to measure liturgy shifts. Re-Imagining was one step toward fuller and more inclusive language for God but it’s really hard to say if it changed.”