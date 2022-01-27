Ready for a three-peat? Some snow possible, but little accumulation expected in Morganton

Burke County could see snow a third weekend in a row, but it’s not expected to hold a candle to the Jan. 16 snow storm.

Mike Rehnberg, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina, said the Morganton area could see a mix of snow and rain falling Friday night.

But models have been flip-flopping on the amount of precipitation expected, Rehnberg said. Thursday morning’s forecast had Burke set to get about an inch of accumulation. Higher elevations likely will see a little more accumulation.

The main concern will come Saturday, when temperatures are expected to barely make it above freezing. That means anything that accumulates likely will stick around until Sunday.

“If things pan out the way they’re looking right now, certainly the morning after and maybe even the morning after that, there could at least be some areas of black ice,” Rehnberg said.