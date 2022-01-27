Ready for a three-peat? Some snow possible, but little accumulation expected in Morganton

Burke County could see snow a third weekend in a row, but it’s not expected to hold a candle to the Jan. 16 snow storm.
Mike Rehnberg, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina, said the Morganton area could see a mix of snow and rain falling Friday night.
But models have been flip-flopping on the amount of precipitation expected, Rehnberg said. Thursday morning’s forecast had Burke set to get about an inch of accumulation. Higher elevations likely will see a little more accumulation.
The main concern will come Saturday, when temperatures are expected to barely make it above freezing. That means anything that accumulates likely will stick around until Sunday.
“If things pan out the way they’re looking right now, certainly the morning after and maybe even the morning after that, there could at least be some areas of black ice,” Rehnberg said.
David Uchiyama, public information officer for the North Carolina Department of Transportation, said the state isn’t planning to apply any additional brine to the roads for two reasons: there’s still some left from the last two weeks of snow, and Friday night’s precipitation is expected to start as rain so more brine might not be much help.
“Crews will be stationed and ready when the precipitation starts Friday evening,” Uchiyama said. “[They’ll] work around the clock until all state maintained roads are clean.”
Tonya Beam, administrative specialist for the city of Morganton’s public works department, said the city wasn’t planning to add any additional salt to the roads as of Thursday’s forecast for the same reasons given by NCDOT.
The city will be monitoring conditions and will make adjustments as needed, and crews will be on standby to treat the roads as needed.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.