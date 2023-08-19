HICKORY -- The Hickory Community Theatre celebrated the end of its 74th season on Aug. 12, with their annual Kay Awards Ceremony. Awards were presented in the following categories: Volunteer of the Year, Technical Volunteer of the Year, Outstanding Actor in a Lead Role – Play and Musical, Outstanding Actor in a Supporting Role – Play and Musical, Outstanding Actor in a Character Role – Play and Musical, and Outstanding Newcomer Actor. The evening culminates with the Pamela Livingstone award for Outstanding Ensemble. Also presented are the Charles E. Jeffers Award, for exemplary service, and the John D. Rambo Award for outstanding contribution to the sustainability of the theatre.

In the acting award categories, Nathan Algrim was named the Outstanding Lead Performer in a Play, for his role as Jim Fingal in "The Lifespan of a Fact"; and Robert “Tatum” Terry was named Outstanding Lead Performer in a Musical for his role as Simon/Lola in "Kinky Boots." There was a tie for Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Play, with awards going to Ashlen Cheers for Third Witch in "Macbeth" and Paulie Sales for Abby in "Cadillac Crew." The award for Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Musical went to Ethan Fite, for playing Franz Klinemann in "Rock of Ages." Outstanding Featured Performer in a Play was awarded to Cory Bragg, who made his HCT debut as Kyle in "Exit Pursued by a Bear." Hannah Nuhfer walked away with the Outstanding Featured Performer in a Musical Award for Kitty in "The Drowsy Chaperone." Three actors were awarded Outstanding Newcomer: Lucas Devore, who played Drew in "Rock of Ages"; Joey Moray, who played Huey Calhoun in "Memphis"; and, Nasha Shandri, who played Rachel in "Cadillac Crew."

Sharon Bynum was named Volunteer of the Year and the Technical Volunteer of the Year Award went to former HCT Tech Director Clay James. The Charles E. Jeffers Award was presented to Norma Frank and the John D. Rambo Award went to Dorothy Collier Best.

The final award of the evening was the Pamela Livingstone Award for Outstanding Ensemble, which went to the cast and crew of "The Play That Goes Wrong."

The evening was presented by The Guild at HCT. Hickory Community Theatre is a Funded Affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.