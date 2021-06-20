Recognizing freedom for all Americans

In recognition of the new federally recognized holiday of Juneteenth, The News Herald offered a different look on today’s front page in order to honor what the holiday means to African Americans — freedom. We felt that there was no more impactful way to do that than to publish the names of slaves in Burke County from 1791 to 1851 listed in an ancestry document compiled by Carolyn Corpening Collins Rowe in 1993.
When the document was provided to The News Herald last week, reading the names evoked emotions in staff ranging from sadness to anger to disbelief. How could it not. Seeing the names of men, women and children being sold, traded or gifted as if they were a piece of property instead of the human beings they were seems surreal.
Isaac, a man, sold February 1838
Lindy, a girl, sold February 1838
Wilson, a boy, sold February 1838
Betty, a woman, sold February 1838
Today, when we hear stories of human trafficking, we are appalled and disgusted, but many often forget when this was common practice in the United States. It’s as if because it happened so long ago that it’s lost importance and, therefore, has no impact. If those dates instead read 2021, then it would spark outrage and a demand for change.
It must be difficult for those looking to trace their heritage, to have an understanding of where their ancestors came from and what they endured, to be led to such a painful truth. And for some, tracing that heritage may be nearly impossible if there wasn’t some type of record such as the one compiled by Rowe.
For others, the search leads to what many learn is that their ancestors were, in fact, buyers or sellers of the very slaves they “owned” or “purchased.” While our front page coverage of this document omitted the buyers and sellers, they can be found in the pdf attached to the online version of the story. For the purpose of this special edition, we chose not to highlight those men and women on the front page, but their surnames are well-known all over Burke County: Bouchelle, Avery, McKesson, McDowell, Bradshaw, Baird, Fleming, Corpening, Erwin, McGimpsey and Harshaw, to name a few.
Local resident Dr. Leslie McKesson, who was the first African American academic dean at Western Piedmont Community College and an avid historical researcher, learned through her ancestry search that her great-great-grandfather was a slave owner and was known as one of a brutal nature. In a recent conversation with McKesson, she expressed her difficulty in trying to reconcile such a truth in her family’s lineage, yet she understands that it’s an important part of her heritage.
In a February 2021 story on McKesson in The News Herald, she discussed the many lessons she learned from researching the lives of her ancestors.
“I learned that history is more complex than we have been led to understand,” McKesson said. “There are stories that weren’t told, and there are twists to stories that were told. I’ve also learned that we interpret history through contemporary lenses, and that rarely is a person completely ‘good’ or absolutely ‘bad.’”
Her extensive research into her family heritage comes as a reminder that when we speak of history and heritage that we must confront the good, the bad and the ugly of it all and not whitewash it to make it less painful. If not, we do a disservice to future generations in our recognition of history. Indeed, the reason we study history is to prevent mistakes of the past and to better lives for the future.
Indeed, today’s front page may make some feel uncomfortable. It should. For those who don’t feel uncomfortable, you should. With frequent controversy over symbols of the Civil War, such as the Confederate flag or the Confederate statue that prominently stands in downtown Morganton’s public gathering space, many supporters of such symbols often say, “It’s heritage, not hate.” But as today’s News Herald shows, heritage is important to many people, but so often for Blacks, they are expected to forget their heritage in order to not make others uncomfortable. Meanwhile, they’re being shown that the heritage of whites are given prominence — the good, the bad and the ugly — no matter how uncomfortable it is to them.
In two weeks, Americans will gather to celebrate Independence Day, which represents the birth of our country and our freedom from the tyranny of British rule in 1776. On Juneteenth, which represents June 19, 1865, when slaves were freed nationwide, Blacks celebrate their freedom from the tyranny of slavery. For those who hold freedom and independence sacred, it’s a day that should be celebrated not only by Black Americans, but by all Americans.
Saturday, alongside the Juneteenth celebration at CoMMA, churches all across Morganton rang their bells to acknowledge the freedom that took so many so long to get. May we never forget the horrors they endured, and may freedom continue to ring in Morganton, North Carolina and across the United States.
News Herald Editorial