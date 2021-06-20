Recognizing freedom for all Americans

Her extensive research into her family heritage comes as a reminder that when we speak of history and heritage that we must confront the good, the bad and the ugly of it all and not whitewash it to make it less painful. If not, we do a disservice to future generations in our recognition of history. Indeed, the reason we study history is to prevent mistakes of the past and to better lives for the future.

Indeed, today’s front page may make some feel uncomfortable. It should. For those who don’t feel uncomfortable, you should. With frequent controversy over symbols of the Civil War, such as the Confederate flag or the Confederate statue that prominently stands in downtown Morganton’s public gathering space, many supporters of such symbols often say, “It’s heritage, not hate.” But as today’s News Herald shows, heritage is important to many people, but so often for Blacks, they are expected to forget their heritage in order to not make others uncomfortable. Meanwhile, they’re being shown that the heritage of whites are given prominence — the good, the bad and the ugly — no matter how uncomfortable it is to them.