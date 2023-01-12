Recreational facility to host regional tournament

Bigfoot Climbing Gym is hosting an event that will feature nearly 250 youth climbers from across the region.

The USA Climbing Youth Regionals Tournament will take place at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the gym at 212 Avery Ave., Morganton, and is expected to last until early evening, said Dustin Huber, Bigfoot’s youth team coach.

USA Climbing is the national governing body of the sport of competition climbing in the US, according to its website, usaclimbing.org. It is recognized by the International Federation for Sport Climbing, the International Olympic Committee and the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

“Bigfoot Climbing Gym has a youth competition team that competes across North Carolina through USA Climbing,” Huber said. “We met with their leadership about hosting our own local event, to which they were very excited. We are one of only a handful of (climbing) gyms in western North Carolina, so we were mutually excited about having another competition venue in the area. We have hosted two other ‘qualifying events,’ but this is our first time hosting a regional competition. Using other sports-related terms, the qualifying events are regular season events, and the regional is part of the playoffs.”

Children ages 8 to 18 will compete, separated into divisions based on age and gender. The competition will be judged by trained USA Climbing volunteers.

“Scoring is based on how many ‘tops’ a climber achieves and the number of attempts it takes to do so,” Huber said. “Each ‘problem’ has a designated start and finish. A ‘top’ is getting to the finish hold without falling or touching the ground.”

He said first- through third-place winners will receive ribbons, and the top 13 climbers in each division will become eligible for the Divisional Round, which will take place in February in Greenville, South Carolina.

“From there, National and World Competitions are the final steps for those at the elite level,” Huber said.

The competition is open to the public to view. Visitors may watch the competition for a $15 spectator fee per person. No pre-registration is required to attend.

The gym has beginner, intermediate and advanced teams that range from 8 to 18 years old. Huber noted the sport’s multiple benefits to children who participate.

“We have kids as young as 2 or 3 that come into the gym and climb regularly,” he said. “Climbing is obviously a full body, physical workout. Not as obvious is that climbing is a great problem-solving exercise, builds self-confidence and teaches sportsmanship.”

He encouraged people to come and check out the competition, especially parents considering getting their children involved in the sport.

“I would preach about the great physical exercise that kids get from climbing, but in addition, there is an incredibly social and supportive community surrounding climbing,” Huber said. “Our team kids get a well-rounded experience, with personal growth, continued enjoyment of the sport and individual accountability/responsibility all being highlights of our team practices. These competitions are where a great deal of that is on display with youth climbers from all over North and South Carolina.”

For information on Bigfoot Climbing Gym or the upcoming competition, visit bigfootclimbinggym.com or the “Bigfoot Climbing Gym” Facebook page or call 828-608-0995.