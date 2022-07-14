Red Dirt Revelators to take TGIF stage

Original songs are what this band brings to the stage, drawing the audience’s attention from the very first sound they make. They hail from the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains, drawing from deep Delta blues roots and rock music backgrounds to create a sound that is strikingly original. Their lyrics are intelligent and gritty, approaching many everyday familiar stories of modern-day struggles. Their performance tied in with their professional musicianship makes them a band that you’ll want to spend your evening with.