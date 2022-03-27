Rediscovering Ruby Pharr - Burke County Notebook

Having had the privilege to write about Burke County women who have powerfully impacted the community, such as Beatrice Cobb and Nettie McIntosh, I was eager to feature another local leading lady in honor of Women’s History Month.

Laurie Johnston, curator of the North Carolina Room at the Burke County Public Library, sent me information on several local, historically prominent women to study. Ruby Harbison Pharr stood out because her environmental advocacy as a field biologist and professor reached regional notoriety. Her obituary from 2015 included an impressive list of awards, accomplishments and volunteer work. I was surprised I had never heard of her, and the News Herald digital archives, which start around 2008, had no stories about her. I decided it was time we “rediscover Ruby.”

Pharr was born in Montgomery County in 1929 and moved to Morganton as a teenager. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Lenoir-Rhyne College in 1963 and a Master of Science and Education Specialist in Science from Appalachian State University. In 1966, she began her 29-year career as a charter faculty member of Western Piedmont Community College, teaching biology, botany, environmental science, anatomy and physiology.

She became well-known for taking students on field trips to conduct botanical surveys. She developed a course on the wildflowers of western North Carolina that included weekend camping trips so students could learn to identify different wildflower species.

Larry R. Clark, former WPCC history and anthropology instructor, worked with Pharr for many years.

“Ruby’s dedication to teaching reached beyond the classroom into our community,” Clark said. “(She became) an expert on Burke County’s vast array of native plants and creatures. Leading small groups into creeks and mountains was her favorite pastime.”

A 2020 article published by the North Carolina Botanical Garden noted that the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Herbarium cataloged approximately 50 specimens she collected, and several other regional universities have preserved her specimens and research.

Pharr joined the Bluff Mountain Stewardship Committee in Ashe County in 1978 and published a trail guide for the Bluff Mountain Preserve. She also served on the Bat Cave Stewardship Committee in Buncombe County in the 1980s.

The North Carolina Nature Conservancy recognized her with stewardship awards in 1980 and 1987. She also received WPCC’s inaugural Excellence in Teaching Award in 1986 and the Sam Thomas Memorial Award from the South Mountains chapter of the Sierra Club in 1994.

A News Herald article on the Sierra Club award reported that the North Carolina Forest Service asked Pharr to advise the production crew of the movie “The Last of the Mohicans” so they wouldn’t damage any protected species while filming here. She was an ideal choice, as she served for years on the Scientific Advisory Committee of the North Carolina Plant Protection Board.

Pharr retired from WPCC in 1995 and immediately jumped into a major conservation project.

In the early 1990s, a group of local residents became concerned that a nearly 18,000-acre tract of land in the South Mountains owned by the Rollins Corporation would be sold and clear-cut for timber, according to a previous News Herald article. The land was considered home to a “unique ecosystem” of plants and animals, some rare and endangered, and a source of clean water for area communities.

The group incorporated into the South Mountains Coalition in 1995. Susie Hamrick-Jones served as a board member alongside Pharr, the organization’s first board chair, as they attempted to save the property from ecological devastation.

At the time, no group had ever conserved such a large piece of property in North Carolina. Undaunted, the coalition set about raising $14 million in public and private funds to purchase the land for permanent protection.

“Ruby was a perfect fit for that role,” Hamrick-Jones said. “She was a leader. She was dedicated and knowledgeable. She and I talked to civic groups and met with politicians, county commissioners, state legislators – you name it. She helped build support from all quarters for accomplishing these monumental goals.”

In 1997, the coalition became a land trust called the Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina, covering eight counties. Hamrick-Jones served as its first executive director as Pharr continued as board chair. Under their leadership, the organization reached its goal of purchasing the Rollins property the following year.

“She had the South Mountains Coalition and the Foothills Conservancy off to a good start accomplishing huge projects that led to the conservancy (now) having protected well over 60,000 acres,” Hamrick-Jones said. “She was a wonderful friend and a wonderful partner in conservation. She inspired a lot of people.”

The conservancy created the Ruby Pharr Volunteer of the Year Award, which honors local volunteers dedicated to conservation efforts. Pharr received the inaugural award in 2006.

She also got involved with the History Museum of Burke County as it was getting started in 2005. She began answering phones at the museum two hours a week, but when donations of artifacts started accumulating, Judge Claude Sitton, the museum’s executive director, asked her to catalog the items. She took on the role of curator, serving for three and a half years.

Phyllis Wogan, current curator at the museum, learned much from Pharr.

“Miss Ruby was very, very thorough when handling artifact donations and all the paperwork that went with it,” Wogan said. “There were specific guidelines to handling the cleaning, identifying and documentation that I knew nothing about, and Miss Ruby had a file full of Smithsonian booklets she referred to religiously. Under her guidance, I learned to follow all the requirements for artifact intake.”

Wogan took over for Pharr when she left the museum in 2008.

“Miss Ruby was a wonderful teacher,” Wogan said. “Most knowledge that she passed along to me more than 15 years ago still applies today. The History Museum was blessed to have had her leadership as curator.”

Pharr died on March 8, 2015. One only has to take a hike in the protected woodlands in western North Carolina or walk the halls of the history museum to experience firsthand her legacy of dedication to preserving both the natural environment and local history.

