Referee dedicated himself to local sports

Officiating games for Burke County Public Schools sports was fun, but Loretta explained that it could be risky at times as well.

“Some of the officials referred to it as ‘running for your life on a Friday night,’” she said. “(He was) having to be sometimes protected by the police, having parents and fans dissatisfied with a call or the outcome of the game. And missing your own children’s games was all a part of being on assignment on Friday night. But it was a nice outlet to be with a group of good men.”

He endeavored to have a positive impact on local students.

“Lawrence would follow the careers of some of the young athletes from high school into college, and while a player was in high school, he offered advice as to how (they) could improve their game,” Loretta said. “He seemed to have an eye-view of the required physical skill and strength needed to be a good player in any sport.

“Lawrence also helped some young men get scholarship money for college, and even a cheerleader received money from the North State Football Association, as he encouraged her to apply. He took pride in helping young people.”