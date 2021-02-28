Referee dedicated himself to local sports

Editor’s note: During the month of February, in honor of Black History Month, The News Herald is highlighting local African Americans who have dedicated themselves to serving their communities and distinguished themselves as leaders in Burke County or abroad.
Local resident Loretta Whiteside recently shared memories of her husband’s lifetime dedication to school sports in Burke County.
The late Lawrence Whiteside grew up in the Jonesboro neighborhood of Morganton and attended Olive Hill School. He was drawn to sports at an early age.
“Track, running and basketball pick-up games with the other children were a part of his daily activities,” Loretta said. “He was a water boy for the teams at Olive Hill School as an elementary student to learn the sports of football and basketball. Lawrence played high school and college ball, and a big part of his joy was being able to travel and meeting new people.”
She said he was the first African American to enroll in the sports official program at Western Piedmont Community College, and he would later head up the program to teach others the skill of officiating games.
“He immediately encouraged other Black men to join the program: Jackie Thomas, Raymond McDowell, Ted Connelly and Perry Lattimore, just to name a few,” Loretta said. “(They) joined and enjoyed the fellowship of being on the field on Friday nights.”
Officiating games for Burke County Public Schools sports was fun, but Loretta explained that it could be risky at times as well.
“Some of the officials referred to it as ‘running for your life on a Friday night,’” she said. “(He was) having to be sometimes protected by the police, having parents and fans dissatisfied with a call or the outcome of the game. And missing your own children’s games was all a part of being on assignment on Friday night. But it was a nice outlet to be with a group of good men.”
He endeavored to have a positive impact on local students.
“Lawrence would follow the careers of some of the young athletes from high school into college, and while a player was in high school, he offered advice as to how (they) could improve their game,” Loretta said. “He seemed to have an eye-view of the required physical skill and strength needed to be a good player in any sport.
“Lawrence also helped some young men get scholarship money for college, and even a cheerleader received money from the North State Football Association, as he encouraged her to apply. He took pride in helping young people.”
The North State Football Officials Association awarded Lawrence a certificate of recognition for his dedication to the principles of the organization when he reached 25 years of service. He also won a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014 for his work and community leadership.
Other recognitions he received include:
Most Improved Mason of the Year from the Queen of the West Masonic Lodge No. 70 in 1997
The Sons of Allen Ministry award from the Western North Carolina AME Southeast District in 2010
The Unsung Hero award for outstanding service and dedication from Shiloh AME Church of Morganton in 2018
He passed his love of sports on to his son.
“He delighted in his trips to the beach to play golf with friends and his son,” Loretta said. “He instilled the appreciation of sports in his son and taught him how important it is to show good sportsmanship, win or lose.”
Lawrence died in 2019 after losing a 20-year battle with leukemia.
“I am sure his dream of being a part of sports was fulfilled completely,” Loretta said. “Serving his church, family and community was his bucket list, and all (are) check-marked as finished. RIP Lawrence – take your rest – jobs well done.”