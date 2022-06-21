Registration open for August family fitness challenge

Quickly becoming a Burke County favorite, a family-oriented fitness challenge is making its return to Morganton for the fourth straight summer.

Organizers of The Ohana Family Mud Run, scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 13, are planning for as many as 1,500 competitors from across Burke County and beyond. During the event, participants will traverse a 1-mile obstacle course, dodging high-powered sprinklers and overcoming 16 unique team-based obstacles including mud-covered hills, inflatables and a lazy river.

“It has giant sprinklers,” said race organizer Alex Garcia. “When I say giant, they shoot like 200 feet — like super mega-sprinklers, and the course gets really muddy. So, the course, itself, is like an obstacle. Literally, getting up the smallest hill can be a challenge.”

According to Garcia, this event is a little bit different than most fitness challenges because it emphasizes teamwork and togetherness over winning and losing.

“This one is super fun, it’s designed around families and teams,” he said. “It’s a different spin on a mud run. It’s not competitive, but there are challenges in the sense that it’s super muddy.”

Even the name reflects Garcia’s vision to promote teamwork.

“Ohana means family and family means nobody gets left behind,” he said. “At the end of the day we’re all in this life together.”

The competition is open to “families” of between two and 10 people, but Garcia said he leaves the definition of family up to each group registering.

“It could be work-family, church-family, family-family or friend-family,” reads the event’s website.

The discounted early bird registration price is $34 per person and will last through June 30. According to Garcia, approximately 1,100 people already have registered with around 400 slots remaining.

“This is the biggest year we’ve had,” Garcia said. “Traditionally, we had sold out at about 1,000 people. We’re increasing that to 1,500 this year and we believe it’s going to sell out in about 30 days.”

The event has sold out each of the previous two years.

The event is sponsored by the Morganton Rotary Club and Alivecubed, a nonprofit dedicated to “enlivening human potential for a better tomorrow,” as a way for people to come together, enjoy the outdoors and also raise money for charity.

“We’re anticipating it’s going to raise about $40,000 this year and those proceeds are going to go back into foster care programs,” Garcia said.

Garcia said money raised by the event will also go toward backpack programs and clothing drives for children and what he calls “kindness projects.”

“Say for example, someone who is older or just doesn’t have the means to build a ramp, we’ll support that,” he said. “We also have an initiative just to lift kindness in general.”

Garcia added that Alivecubed is currently working on an app that will connect users with opportunities for kindness and service within their communities.

Additional sponsors of the event include:

Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation

Custom Benefits Solutions

College Pines Health and Rehabilitation

Morganton Chiropractic

The city of Morganton

Smart Start of Burke County

Edward Jones

Asheville Mortuary Services

UNC Health Blue Ridge

Garcia said the event also is made possible by a group of more than 80 volunteers and support from the Morganton Parks and Rec Department, the Westend and Lake James fire departments and the Burke County Sheriffs Office.

Ultimately, Garcia hopes the mud run provides families and groups with a meaningful positive experience.

“For me, outside of the philanthropy and the things that come after the event, it’s really just about seeing the joy in the kids and in the parents,” Garcia said. “Everyone just really enjoys; it’s a really heart-opening event where the inner-child comes out.”

The Ohana Family Mud Run will take place on Saturday, Aug. 13, at 9 a.m. at Bennick Compound, a private motocross facility in Morganton. All participants who finish the challenge will receive a free T-shirt and a medal.

Photographers will be onsite and participants will receive free photographs after the race. Participants are also encouraged to dress up and prizes will be awarded for the best dressed teams. For more information about The Ohana Family Mud Run or to register a team. visit www.ohanamudder.com.

