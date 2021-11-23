Registration opens for master gardener course

Do you have a strong sense of community and the desire to help others improve their gardening skills? Have you recently moved to the area and need to learn how to garden in our climate? Perhaps you are retired and are looking for a group to become a part of where you will be useful while having fun.
If this sounds appealing, the North Carolina Cooperative Extension – Burke County Center has a program to help people become master gardeners.
The Extension Master Gardener program is a volunteer program that uses trained gardeners to assist with horticulture-themed projects that the North Carolina Cooperative Extension carries out in Burke County. Volunteers agree to give back 40 hours of volunteer service to the Extension office in Burke County.
Volunteer hours may be earned in many ways: working at the fair, maintaining our community garden, presenting garden workshops throughout the county, assisting area schools and other organizations in horticulture-themed activities and many, many other projects.
You do not have to be an accomplished gardener to become an Extension Master Gardener. Participants will take part in a 13-week class where they will learn scientific, research-based gardening techniques. Classes will take place Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon at the Burke County Agricultural building starting Jan. 19.
For more information or an application, contact the center at 828-764-9480. Don’t miss out on a life-changing opportunity that will give many hours of activity, comradery and civic satisfaction.
Donna Teasley is an Extension agent specializing in consumer horticulture for Burke County. Contact her at 828-764-9480 or donna_teasley@ncsu.edu. The North Carolina Cooperative Extension – Burke County Center is located at 130 Ammons Drive, Suite 2 in Morganton. For more information, visit burke.ces.ncsu.edu.