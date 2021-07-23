Rehabber dedicates decades to helping wild animals

Nancy Whisenant got her start in wildlife rehabilitation about 20-25 years ago.

It was an ordinary day and she was out mowing her neighbor’s lawn when she stumbled upon a bundle of bunnies.

“I thought it was mice, and I was trying to kill them,” Whisenant said. “I kept running over it, and I came back and their little heads was still popped up. So I got off and it wasn’t mice, it was baby bunnies. I took them, raised them, and that’s how I got started.”

She said she’s done a little bit of everything, and she isn’t kidding when she says that. She has pictures of some of them pinned to the wall, including a bear cub she kept for about a week.

“When they came to get (the bear cub) to take him away, I cried, the baby cried and the officer cried,” Whisenant said. “It was just terrible. He didn’t want to go and I didn’t want him to go, but they had to take him.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She doesn’t just stick to the cuddly, furry animals. Whisenant has even rehabilitated a snake that ran into a bit of misfortune.

“One was hit by a car and the insides were all out,” she said. “I flushed it out good, put it back in and sutured it up and he was fine. He wanted to eat right away.”