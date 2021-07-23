Rehabber dedicates decades to helping wild animals

Nancy Whisenant got her start in wildlife rehabilitation about 20-25 years ago.
It was an ordinary day and she was out mowing her neighbor’s lawn when she stumbled upon a bundle of bunnies.
“I thought it was mice, and I was trying to kill them,” Whisenant said. “I kept running over it, and I came back and their little heads was still popped up. So I got off and it wasn’t mice, it was baby bunnies. I took them, raised them, and that’s how I got started.”
She said she’s done a little bit of everything, and she isn’t kidding when she says that. She has pictures of some of them pinned to the wall, including a bear cub she kept for about a week.
“When they came to get (the bear cub) to take him away, I cried, the baby cried and the officer cried,” Whisenant said. “It was just terrible. He didn’t want to go and I didn’t want him to go, but they had to take him.”
She doesn’t just stick to the cuddly, furry animals. Whisenant has even rehabilitated a snake that ran into a bit of misfortune.
“One was hit by a car and the insides were all out,” she said. “I flushed it out good, put it back in and sutured it up and he was fine. He wanted to eat right away.”
It’s not easy work, she said. Rehabilitators have to know how to take care of all the different animals they keep, and if they don’t know, they have to learn fast.
She recommended those who find baby animals to leave them if they’re still in the nest, but if they’re out of the nest and wandering around, people may want to contact her to help rehabilitate them before they’re re-released into the wild.
“God put them here for a reason,” she said. “He created everything. I think if you have the willpower and want to, just take them. You don’t have to go to school to learn how to care of them … I just take them and release them when they get big enough.”
The North Carolina Wildlife Commission licenses wildlife rehabilitators to care for injured or orphaned wild animals until they can be released. Apprentice rehabilitators must spend a year learning from a mentor rehabilitator before they can be fully licensed.
Whisenant can be reached at 828-433-1437.
