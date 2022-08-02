 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation

Rehabilitated restaurant wins award

  Updated
  • 0

ASHEVILLE -- This spring, the National Scenic Byway Foundation awarded the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation the 2022 Visitor Experience Award for the rehabilitation and reopening of The Bluffs Restaurant at Doughton Park on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Laurel Springs.

“This honor truly belongs to all the supporters who reinvigorated this long-cherished place,” said Jordan Calaway, chief development officer of the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, who accepted the award at a reception in Leavenworth, Kansas. “Now visitors once again have the chance to create wonderful memories at this special Parkway destination.”

In 1949, The Bluffs Coffee Shop became the first dining establishment to open on the Parkway. It welcomed generations of diners before closing in 2010. While it was shuttered, the building fell into disrepair.

In addition to National Park Service funds, individual donors, private foundations, the state of North Carolina and the Appalachian Regional Commission together contributed nearly $1 million to the rehabilitation project through the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation. The repairs and upgrades included a new electrical system, reconstructed lunch counter, ADA-compliant restrooms, new kitchen equipment and more. Visitors to The Bluffs today will experience the restaurant as it was when it opened more than 70 years ago, with green and white checkerboard floors, a retro lunch counter and the original light fixtures.

The Bluffs is welcoming guests for its second full season and is operated by Heritage Dining and Events under an agreement with the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation. The nonprofit holds a historic lease for the National Park Service facility and is responsible for ongoing maintenance and improvements.

The Bluffs Restaurant is open from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday through Sunday, until Nov. 13. To learn more, visit BluffsRestaurant.org.

