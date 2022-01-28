Rehearsals, fundraising efforts underway for local dance competition

With less than two weeks to go until this year’s Dancing with the Burke Stars show, prominent Burke County residents are hard at work learning their intensive choreography and raising money for their local charity partners. According to sources, the stars are already on track to surpass last year’s fundraising totals and organizers are working to make this year’s show the most spectacular DWBTS event yet.
“This is going to be the best year we’ve ever with the level of talent,” said Travis Stancil, the show’s director. “The dancing bar is going to be so high for the stars because the instructors are so amazing ... all instructors this year are from different parts of the country. We’ve hired the best dancers in the industry.”
“You can’t buy this kind of entertainment anywhere else,” said Mayor Ronnie Thompson, one of the local stars in the show. “Travis has done a great job. He cares about our community and I’m glad he’s from our community.”
According to Thompson, his dance instructor is a miracle worker.
“If anybody can teach me how to dance it’ll be her,” he said.
Regardless of the results, Thompson’s main focus is on enjoying the process, putting on the best show he can for the audience and raising money to benefit the community.
“I am not expecting a contract to appear on Broadway,” he said. “But I’m real excited about the competition. It’s a way to raise money and help our community and I’m excited to be a part of it.”
Thompson is dancing to support the Western Piedmont Community College Foundation which helps fund scholarships for students and professional development for faculty and staff.
Lydia Daniel, wife of state senator Warren Daniel, has already made a significant dent in her fundraising goals for The Pregnancy Care Center of Burke County.
“I added some cost to the VIP tickets I’ve been selling to raise money for them,” she said. “I’ve shared it on social media and sent it out in personal messages and emails to people I know in order to get them to come and be in my personal cheering section and at the same time support this awesome organization.”
Daniel said she is a longtime supporter and volunteer for the center, and she is excited to use this platform to help them further.
“It turned out to be on my bucket list,” she said. “Travis really works hard to bring a first-class event to Morganton and I’m just glad to be a part of it this year.”
Additional local stars in the show include:
Stacey Ripley, assistant general manager and sales director at the Historic Downtown Morganton Fairfield Inn & Suites dancing for The Blueridge Healthcare Foundation
Jessica Hodge, realtor for Fonta Flora Realty dancing for Casting for Hope
Dillon Sain, Principal of Patton High School dancing for Casting for Hope
Tiana Sims, member of BCPS Board of Education
Sammy McCoy, barber dancing for the WOW Program at The Outreach Center
Samantha Reid, Owner of the Belle at Avery dancing for Gold Star Families
Aaron Johnson, Member of BCPS Board of Education
According to Stancil, in addition to the competition, this year’s event will also include a world-class professional show featuring Stancil dancing with Natella Devitskia backed by the cast of Stance productions.
“It’s going to be like it’s never been before,” Stancil said. “The level of dancing is going to be through the roof. Being away two years, it was important that we come back and come back bigger than ever.”
In addition to the show, organizers have put together an exclusive pre-show party at the Morganton Armory from 4:30-6 p.m. Available to VIP ticket holders, the pre-show party will include heavy hors d’oeuvres provided by Fatz Café and an open bar provided by Silver Fork Winery. Additional sponsors of the VIP event are Catawba Brewery and Fonta Flora Realty.
Dancing With the Burke Stars will take place at the CoMMA on Saturday Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. VIP tickets for Dancing with the Burke Stars are on sale now. Ticket prices are $40 for VIP tickets, $28 for adults and $18 for children under 12. For more information about the event or to purchase tickets, call CoMMA at 828-433-7469 or visit commaonline.org.
Jason Koon is a staff writer and can be reached at jkoon@morganton.com