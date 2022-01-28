Rehearsals, fundraising efforts underway for local dance competition

With less than two weeks to go until this year’s Dancing with the Burke Stars show, prominent Burke County residents are hard at work learning their intensive choreography and raising money for their local charity partners. According to sources, the stars are already on track to surpass last year’s fundraising totals and organizers are working to make this year’s show the most spectacular DWBTS event yet.

“This is going to be the best year we’ve ever with the level of talent,” said Travis Stancil, the show’s director. “The dancing bar is going to be so high for the stars because the instructors are so amazing ... all instructors this year are from different parts of the country. We’ve hired the best dancers in the industry.”

“You can’t buy this kind of entertainment anywhere else,” said Mayor Ronnie Thompson, one of the local stars in the show. “Travis has done a great job. He cares about our community and I’m glad he’s from our community.”

According to Thompson, his dance instructor is a miracle worker.

“If anybody can teach me how to dance it’ll be her,” he said.