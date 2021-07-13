Relay For Life of Burke, Catawba and Caldwell returns for July 23

Relay For Life of Burke, a Caldwell and Catawba fundraiser, is set to return on July 23 after multiple cancellations due to COVID-19.
“A Duel Threat for the CURE,” is a fundraiser benefitting Relay For Life of Burke, Caldwell and Catawba counties. Two Hall of Fame beach music bands, The Catalinas and The Tams, are joining forces at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center, 1913 Hickory Blvd. SE in Lenoir, to headline the event on July 23.
Since the band’s conception in a choral room at South Mecklenburg High School in 1957, The Catalinas have been a dominant force on the musical scene in the southeast. They have played thousands of corporate parties, weddings, festivals and private parties of all kinds. Their the latest album is “Dancin’ Romancin’.”
The Catalinas have recorded and released more than 75 songs, most notably the regional hit “You Haven’t The Right” in 1967 and the trend-setting classic “Summertime’s Callin’ Me” in 1975.The Catalinas are known for their many horns that backup the lead singers. Brothers, Gary and Johnny Barker, are the bands original members and mainstay of the band.
The Tams have been entertaining audiences for more than 50 years. Known for their hits including “Be Young, Be Foolish, Be Happy,” “What Kind of Fool,” “I’ve Been Hurt” and “Untie Me.” The Tams have had several Gold Records and one Platinum Single. “What Kind of Fool” hit No. 9 on the Billboard charts, and No. 6 on the R&B charts.
Though their style of music has historically been referred to as beach music, it can be also classified as a mixture of smooth Soul, and R&B. Their show is fun, fresh and exciting and appeals to audiences of all ages and musical tastes. Known for their high stepping movements The Tams are led by Lil Redd, son of original member Charles Pope, who has been said to have the fastest feet in the south. The Tams make their shows exciting to watch and it’s been said that “the Tams should have a show in Vegas.”
The mission of the benefit is to raise funds for the American Cancer Society to improve cancer survival, to decrease the rate of cancer, and improve the quality of life for cancer patients.
The concert had to be rescheduled twice due to COVID-19, but Relay For Life is looking forward for a great show and are excited to bring to the area high quality entertainment as audiences are yearning to get back to being entertained. Relay For Life is asking for the support of the community after a year of non-existing fundraising due to the pandemic.
There are two pricing options available for the event. Attendees can pay $30 for the concert — reserved seat only. Doors will open at 6:15 p.m. with the concert to start at 7 p.m.
Attendees also have the option to purchase a $50 VIP low-country boil dinner ticket, catered by Colson Park Catering. Those who purchase this ticket will have access to the cash bar and artist circle seats. There are a limited number of VIP tickets available. The dinner will start at 5 p.m.
Tickets can be order online at www.broyhillcenter.com or those interested can call the box office at 828-726-2404 or 2407. Tickets can also be purchased at the box office in person as well.