Relay For Life of Burke, Catawba and Caldwell returns for July 23

Though their style of music has historically been referred to as beach music, it can be also classified as a mixture of smooth Soul, and R&B. Their show is fun, fresh and exciting and appeals to audiences of all ages and musical tastes. Known for their high stepping movements The Tams are led by Lil Redd, son of original member Charles Pope, who has been said to have the fastest feet in the south. The Tams make their shows exciting to watch and it’s been said that “the Tams should have a show in Vegas.”

The mission of the benefit is to raise funds for the American Cancer Society to improve cancer survival, to decrease the rate of cancer, and improve the quality of life for cancer patients.

The concert had to be rescheduled twice due to COVID-19, but Relay For Life is looking forward for a great show and are excited to bring to the area high quality entertainment as audiences are yearning to get back to being entertained. Relay For Life is asking for the support of the community after a year of non-existing fundraising due to the pandemic.

There are two pricing options available for the event. Attendees can pay $30 for the concert — reserved seat only. Doors will open at 6:15 p.m. with the concert to start at 7 p.m.