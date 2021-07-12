Relay For Life of Catawba Valley returns Aug. 20

Marc Pruett, banjo player for Balsam Ridge, has performed onstage with some of the pillars of bluegrass music including Bill Monroe, Lester Flatt, Earl Scruggs, Jimmy Martin and many others. His tenure with Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, which yielded a Grammy Award in 1998 for “Best Bluegrass Album” for the Skaggs’ record “Bluegrass Rules.”

Tim Surrett, bass player for Balsam Ridge, is a Southern gospel singer of renown. Before his current role in the Balsam Range bluegrass band, he was best known for his decade with the Kingsmen Quartet, with whom he sang lead and baritone.

Caleb Smith, when not performing or songwriting, you will find him at his guitar shop. He has made hundreds of guitars for great players including Griff Martin, Bryan Sutton and Trey Hensley. He has also made four for the Zac Brown Band. His name has become famous in the guitar industry and in Nashville, Tennessee.

Darren Nicholson grew up in a musical family that led him to play many times on the Grand Ole Opry stage. The mandolinist player, Nicholson has recorded or performed on stage with Bobby Osborne, Buck White, Tony Rice, Alison Krauss, Dan Tyminski, Claire Lynch, Vince Gill, and Bela Fleck.