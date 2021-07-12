Relay For Life of Catawba Valley returns Aug. 20

After a year hiatus due to the pandemic, The Relay For Life of Catawba Valley is set to return on Aug. 20.
The event is called "Back to Grassroots for a CURE." This event will be held at the J.E Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir, beginning at 7 p.m. The event will feature one of the top bluegrass award winning bands that heralds from Haywood County, N.C.
Balsam Range is the 2014 and 2018 International Bluegrass Music Association’s Entertainer of the Year. The band has also received “Album of the Year” (twice), “Song of the Year” (twice), "Vocal Group of the Year” (twice), “Male Vocalist of the Year” (Buddy Melton, twice) and “Bass Player of the Year” (Tim Surrett, twice). They have headlined festivals including MerleFest as a headliner band for 2018 and 2021 and they have played multiple times at the Grand Ole Opry.
The band has 13 IBMA awards and eight award-winning albums, with two recorded with the Atlanta Pops Orchestra Ensemble. The band currently holds the No. 1 Bluegrass song, "Richest Man," for 2020 on the Bluegrass Today Airplay chart. The quintet has been together since 2007. The name Balsam Range derived from a nearby mountain range called Balsam Range. The band hosts a Art of Music Festival each year at Lake Junaluska, NC, the first weekend in December, which brings in top bluegrass bands and holds a weekend of music workshops.
Marc Pruett, banjo player for Balsam Ridge, has performed onstage with some of the pillars of bluegrass music including Bill Monroe, Lester Flatt, Earl Scruggs, Jimmy Martin and many others. His tenure with Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, which yielded a Grammy Award in 1998 for “Best Bluegrass Album” for the Skaggs’ record “Bluegrass Rules.”
Tim Surrett, bass player for Balsam Ridge, is a Southern gospel singer of renown. Before his current role in the Balsam Range bluegrass band, he was best known for his decade with the Kingsmen Quartet, with whom he sang lead and baritone.
Caleb Smith, when not performing or songwriting, you will find him at his guitar shop. He has made hundreds of guitars for great players including Griff Martin, Bryan Sutton and Trey Hensley. He has also made four for the Zac Brown Band. His name has become famous in the guitar industry and in Nashville, Tennessee.
Darren Nicholson grew up in a musical family that led him to play many times on the Grand Ole Opry stage. The mandolinist player, Nicholson has recorded or performed on stage with Bobby Osborne, Buck White, Tony Rice, Alison Krauss, Dan Tyminski, Claire Lynch, Vince Gill, and Bela Fleck.
Buddy Melton, lead singer for Balsam Ridge, after graduating from Western Carolina University became serious about playing his fiddle. He also took up songwriting. Buddy is also the band's leader and organizer. After a farming accident in 2012, Melton was hospitalized with major head trauma and it unclear whether he would be able to sing again. He made a miraculous recovery and was still able to sing after the accident.
“I grew up in Haywood county," Melton said. "There was always music; it was a big part of our heritage, the folk festivals and dance festivals. My family didn’t play music but I would square dance and clog and go to festivals."
When Melton left for college, he took a fiddle from his parents’ wall. One of his roommates had a banjo and with little knowledge of national bluegrass, they played what they were familiar with.
"It was all Western North Carolina influence," said Melton. "That’s true of the majority of the band, because we are from this rich area and influenced by the music here, we have an understanding and common background of heritage and upbringing.”
Relay For Life is thrilled to bring the multi-talented group to this area to raise funds for the American Cancer Society. The mission of Relay For Life is to improve the rate of survival for cancer patients, to decrease the rate of cancer and to give a better quality of life for the cancer patient.
Tickets and seats can be reserved by ordering online at www.broyhillcenter.com or by calling the box office at 828-726-2404.