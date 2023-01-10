Relief agency credits volunteer, community support for successful year

The Outreach Center in Morganton posted another busy year in 2022, according to statistics released by the organization last week.

According to the data, TOC logged a total of 79,342 grocery assists for children, seniors, families and individuals during the year. Of these, 25,420 assists were for seniors and 17,408 were for children in the center’s Wishes Opportunities and Wonder (WOW) program. Many families and individuals received multiple assists during the year.

The WOW program, which seeks to provide educational and art opportunities for children who may not otherwise have them, was another 2022 success story for the organization.

According to TOC, children in the program participated in more than 550 music and dance lessons or classes in 2022 and 20 children attended the weeklong summer dance camp in July.

The agency capped off the year with several Christmas programs and giveaways. From Burke County Public Schools and homeschool groups to police officers, residents of a Morganton retirement community and help from local businesses, the center benefited from community support to help make its Christmas plans a reality.

According to the center, Morganton Public Safety provided toys for the organization’s annual Christmas food and toy distribution, and senior adults from Grace Ridge Retirement Community have faithfully volunteered at the monthly senior food box distribution since last summer.

Additionally, the "Wild + Free" homeschool group in Morganton volunteered at a recent Tuesday food distribution and BCPS students from North Liberty School were regular volunteers at the monthly giveaways.

Students from the Freedom High School FFA also stepped up to help families with children in the center’s WOW program, providing Christmas trees for several of those families.

“We wanted every child to have a Christmas tree,” WOW Program Director Kim Michaels told Outreach Center supporters in the organization’s monthly newsletter. “Some parents work so hard to provide the necessities for their family and gifts for their children, they didn’t have extra for a luxury like a tree. That’s where the wonderful Freedom FFA members stepped in.”

Outreach Center CEO Dr. Holly Johnson told supporters in the newsletter she is thankful for the volunteers who made it possible for TOC to help so many in the community.

“We are grateful to have completed another year of helping others,” she wrote. “It has been quite challenging for our small staff, but we had amazing volunteer support. We could not do what we do without our donors and volunteers. (Their) generosity fed, clothed and inspired many families in 2022.”

For more information about the Outreach Center, it's weekly food distribution and other programs or to become a volunteer, visit www.theoutreachcenter.org or call 828-439-8300. The Outreach Center is located at 512 E. Fleming Drive in Morganton.