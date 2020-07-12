Relief funds to help replace door locks

In its fight against COVID-19, Burke County will use some of the money it from the Coronavirus Relief Fund to install new door locks throughout its facilities.
County commissioners approved July 7 a contract with Sage Security to install and maintain a county-wide proximity card entry system using the funds for the project that is estimated to cost $400,000. The county received $1,722,221 in federal money from the Coronavirus Relief Fund established under the CARES Act. It has set aside $300,000 to go to the city and towns in Burke who have needs related to the virus pandemic.
The project includes around 140 door locks being converted to a card entry system that will allow employees to unlock a door without touching a key. Some doors will be converted to unlock and auto-open, said Margaret Pierce, Burke County finance director.
The estimated cost will include locks, card readers, cards, some door frames being replaced, some new doors and installation, according to county information.
The system will be installed at the county sheriff’s office, courthouse, human resource center, register of deeds and the 911 Center. Pierce said 24 county buildings will have their locks changed.
“It’s a significant project,” Pierce said.
A year after the system is installed, the county will start paying Sage Security a maintenance fee estimated at $4,500 a month, according to county officials.
The public will still be able to access county buildings with the new locks but things might change slightly.
Pierce said, for example, doors will be programmed to auto unlock at certain times. Some doors may become auto-open, she said.
Pierce said the county isn’t in anyway trying to limit the public access to county staff or departments. She said they’re trying to control the flow so they will have a better idea if a person becomes sick with the virus, who they were exposed to.
The county building on Avery Avenue where human resource, finance and county manager offices are located will change up how visitors enter the building.
Pierce said visitors will come into the lobby area of the main entrance and there will be a phone system the visitor can use to notify the department or person they are there. The person the visitor is there to see or someone from the department the visitor needs will come to the lobby to get the visitor, Pierce said.
“We want to protect the citizens and employees any way we can and we are grateful for these federal dollars to help make our people safer,” Pierce said. “We’re doing our best to utilize the funds to help make everybody a little bit safer.”
She said the county also has used the federal funds to increase it’s cleaning contract for its facilities.
The county commissioners also authorized County Manager Bryan Steen to execute additional contracts greater than $90,000 of Coronavirus Relief Funds on behalf of the board, subject to review and/or revision by County Attorney J.R. Simpson.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.