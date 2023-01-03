Relief organizations stretched thin as donations decline

Food prices are up and donations are down. It may not be a unique problem to Burke County, but this one-two punch, especially during the holiday season, has local relief agencies scrambling to get people the help they need.

In August, The News Herald reported that nationwide food donations were down 35% compared with the previous year. These decreases impacted foodbanks such as Second Harvest Foodbank of Metrolina and the Burke County agencies, including such as Burke United Christian Ministries and The Outreach Center, who rely on them.

Since August, local relief agencies are saying the situation has only deteriorated in Burke County.

“It’s much worse,” said BUCM Executive Director Alice Horton.

Horton said shortages and increasing demand have forced the organization to make adjustments to meet the need as efficiently as it can. During the holiday rush, her team distributed turkeys with sides and fixings to 100 families and Christmas gifts and clothes to 25. Horton said this year, the ministry had to buy most of the turkeys unlike in past years when most were donated.

“We bought 100 turkeys and they were gone in two days,” she said.

BUCM is also spending more money to keep its soup kitchen up and running.

“(Food Ministry Director Ryan Yost) has been trying really hard to ration and make things stretch,” Horton said. “He’s had to purchase more recently because the big foodbanks just don’t have it.”

Even what BUCM does get is not always as beneficial as it had been in the past.

“If we get a whole bunch of chips, yes, we can put that in the pantry,” Horton said. “It does nothing for us in the kitchen … it’s not filling any bellies.”

According to Kay Carter, CEO of Second Harvest Foodbank Metrolina, food donations continue to be down nationwide compared to last year.

“I would estimate that little to no improvement has occurred (since August),” she said.

In addition to higher prices stretching individual budgets, Carter said continuing supply chain issues are a major factor behind the decreased supply.

“Grocery stores and food service companies are selling more of the products due to shortfalls in the supply chain,” she said. “There is less left over to donate.”

At The Outreach Center, Kimberly Michaels, who helps coordinate food distribution events, said TOC is feeling the squeeze as well.

“We used to get meat every week, now it’s once a month,” she said.

Michaels said total food volume has not dropped noticeably but she is seeing a lot more snack foods and processed foods in deliveries.

“We’re still getting produce every week, though,” she said.

To help make up for the shortages, TOC has turned to Operation Blessing, a faith-based relief organization in Bristol, Virginia, for once-a-month deliveries.

“Awesome, awesome, they’ve been so awesome,” Michaels said. “They go out of their way to make sure we have something.”

She also said the organization has received an outpouring of support from the community. Recently, Seiren and Grace Ridge Retirement Community sponsored drives and Food Lion donated 600 food boxes that were delivered just a few days before Christmas. Last month, Michaels said Amerihealth and Second Harvest brought turkeys and Case Farms donated chickens for TOC’s Thanksgiving distribution.

Michaels also said Republic Services is planning a food drive in January and Continental, Seigwerk and several individuals in the community have recently made significant monetary donations to the agency. She has also seen some people get creative in how they contribute.

“Yesterday, for our distribution, we had a man who drove from Greensboro and brought a big load of pimento cheese that we were able to give out,” Michaels said. “Stuff like that really helps.”

Michaels said these community efforts are making a major difference for TOC and helping them continue to operate. Still, it is not enough to replace the diminished shipments from Second Harvest that, in the past, had been as large as four dozen pallets of food.

At BUCM, Horton said it is more important than ever for community members to step up and get involved in any way they are able.

“The need is still great and it’s only getting greater,” she said.

Horton pointed to statistics showing more than 13,000 food insecure people in Burke County before the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. From what she has seen, she believes that number has gone up significantly since then.

“I can’t imagine what the number is now,” she said.

Horton said there are still ways to give back even for those whose budgets are already stretched.

“Do a cupboard clean out in your own house,” Horton said. “There might be stuff you can do that you don’t even realize. A little five-pound bag of food, it adds up if we all do that.”

She also suggested going to www.bucm.net to sign up for a food drive or considering hosting a food drive in your neighborhood. Checking on neighbors and taking a meal to someone you know is struggling can also make a big impact.

“Then they don’t have to come to the food pantry,” Horton said. “That’s one less person.”

As for whether the shortages are temporary or just the early stages of an emerging long-term trend, both Horton and Michaels said it’s anybody’s guess.

“Who knows,” Horton said. “I don’t even want to pretend like I can predict.”

Carter said she does not see things getting any better in 2023 unless supply chain issues are resolved. As for how people can help, she gave three steps anyone can take to help food banks meet the demand.

“Host a food drive with your place of worship, civic club, school or neighborhood,” she said. “Financial donations to help us purchase food and volunteer your time.”