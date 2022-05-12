Religious leaders offer prayers for community, nation

Members of the Burke County community gathered on the grounds of First Baptist Church of Morganton on Thursday, May 5, to join people across the country lifting up public prayers during the 2022 National Day of Prayer.

The outdoor service featured several local faith leaders offering prayers for various aspects of life, including education, government and families.

The program began with the Junior ROTC from Freedom High School presenting the colors. Brian Keller blew a ceremonial shofar, and Willette McIntosh sang the National Anthem.

The Rev. Dr. Tom Bland, senior pastor of FBC, welcomed those assembled on the front lawn of the church, and Naomi Smith offered an opening prayer.

“We exalt you, Father God, in our homes, in our families and our churches, and we recognize that we are one church,” Smith said.

Smith also read the 2022 National Prayer for America, written by Kathy Branzell, president of the National Day of Prayer Task Force.

Pastor Raul Hernandez prayed for God to be with families here and abroad and provide them with wisdom, strength and guidance, and for parents to grow in their relationship with God.

Dr. Dillon Sain prayed for students and the educational system.

“There are many struggles students face now in our world,” Sain said. “I pray for them as they walk daily in an ever-changing world. I pray they know you are there to walk with them throughout the trials of life.”

He asked for wisdom and patience for students’ parents and teachers, and recognized other school staff, such as principals, counselors, custodians, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, school nurses, office personnel and resource officers.

“I pray each of our schools to be a shining beacon of hope for all, like you are for our world,” Sain said.

The Rev. Dr. Eddy Bunton prayed over the arts, entertainment and media, recognizing the influence that media has on people, “morally, spiritually and ethically.”

“Lord, there is a battle going on for our hearts, our minds and our souls, and while it’s easy to blame the entertainment industry, Father, we understand that it is your people, those who are called by your name, that must realize and confess that we have blindly allowed video games and television to become the nanny of our children,” Bunton said. “Often, we watch movies that we know we should not, and we fail to see what is seen in our hearts and heard in our homes. Though media bears some responsibility, we also know that our choices must reflect your love and your principles.”

He prayed for God to work in the hearts of people producing various forms of media to make them receptive to the Gospel message and to raise up more godly creators and innovators in the media industry. He also asked for blessing for journalists who provide accurate, unbiased news.

Beth Davidson prayed over local businesses and employees, thanking God for sustaining them through all of the challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. She also praised God for new businesses opening up.

The Rev. Drue Thompson prayed for the military, law enforcement and first responders, specifically for their protection, guidance and encouragement, and for the community to remember to show appreciation for their hard work.

The Rev. Dr. George Logan prayed over all aspects of government, giving thanks for those serving at the local, state and federal levels. He noted that the Bible instructs all people to be subject to the governing authorities, because “there is no authority except from God. (Romans 13:1)”

He asked for government leaders to “prevail in truth and justice” and prayed that those seeking office have a heart for God and seek justice equitably for the whole society.

Pastor David Doster prayed for the body of Christ at large, asking for God to provide Christians with the courage and inspiration to share the Gospel with others. He asked for protection for Christians in other parts of the world experiencing persecution or some form of crisis, such as the war in Ukraine.

“Strengthen us as your people to live out the reality of the Gospel, and strengthen the churches across our community as they uphold your Gospel and the truth of your word in these days for what you will accomplish as we walk by faith and trust you as our great God,” Doster said.

The service concluded with music performed by the praise team from Celebration Church, and a rendition of “Amazing Grace” played on the bagpipes by Emmitt LaBelle.

